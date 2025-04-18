Sports
Jim Knowles offers strong early feedback about his new defense
Jim Knowles did not get much of a break after he had helped the Ohio State in January to win a national championship. Only a few days later he was introduced as Penn says Penn's new defense coordinator, who quickly went to work with a team that he spent three years with the Buckeyes.
While he installs his Schedules and philosophies With the Nittany Lions, Knowles benefits from his coordinator opposite, Andy Kotelnicki. Their personalities and coaching styles contrast, but Penn State elevates spring practices thanks to the synergy between his defensive and attacking coordinators.
Working with Andy Kotelnicki
Kotelnicki is involved in Penn States practices. He vocal and energeticShouting and directing players. Knowles is the opposite. He is quiet and prefers to assess his players of the background while taking notes. As Penn State football coach James Franklin said, Jim, he is a man of few words.
Snowles spoke this week with reporters in State College and discussed his practical approach.
I try to stand in the back and see how they work, Knowles said in This video Commanded by Mark Brennan or Fight on State. In practice I try to stay a lot out of the photo because I wrote it all, I set it all up. So now I like to just see how it comes together.
Despite their differences, Knowles and Kotelnicki share a pedigree of success and creativity in their respective roles, although Knowles has had the advantage. Before the forces bundled with Franklin, the coordinators had confronted each other twice.
Knowles Oklahoma State Defense stopped Kotelnickis Kansas attack without a touchdown in 2021, and Knowles Ohio State Defense held Kotelnickis Penn State State State Without a touchdown last season. Now their competition helps to sharpen Penn State players on both sides of the ball.
It is more than I ever went against in a spring, to be honest with you. And I try to tell that to the defensive guys, that this helps us, because our attack is so multiple and creative, and the formations and the various things they really are a challenge, Knowles said. It gives us a lot of good tape to be able to view this summer.
Knowles and Kotelnicki are already bouncing ideas at a speed at a speed that the 60-year-old defensive coordinator has never experienced before.
Andy and I have a really good relationship, said Knowles. We work a lot together in an exchange of ideas, and hey, this hurts us, or is, this is good. So we talk a lot, probably more than where I have ever been.
Knowles's early players
Almost three months after the job, Knowles estimated that he implemented around 50 to 60 percent of his defense of 2025. The coordinator has a few months until week 1 will officially start the preparations, but he has formed a number of early impressions of the defensive strengths of the Nittany Lions.
I like the way we cover. Our corners are aggressive and talented, and I am really impressed, said Knowles. In the front I think there is a lot of depth and many guys there, and they all fight for playing time. With Dani [Dennis-Sutton] and Zane [Durant] Didn't go very much, it gives boys many opportunities.
Redshirt Junior Kolin Dinkins has really appeared at the nickel spot in the secondary place, said Knowles, while Redshirt first -year student Kenny Woseley Jr. A corner went over after a slow start of spring. Under the Linebackers, Knowles said that Redshirt has shown first -year Anthony Speca solid instincts, Keon Wylie has flashed his talents and Dom Deluca is very stable.
As far as Max Granville, a young defensive ending that could play a role in replacing the production of Abdul Carters, Knowles is impressed by his efforts and mindset.
For a young guy, [hes] An adult man, Knowles said. He plays hard every day, he gets hard every day. So youth and size and all the things you might get later in your career, he is now only coming up with aggression.
Knowles joined Penn State with experience building the best defenses of the top. Now, with a title fresh under his belt, he thinks that his new team has the chance to win the National Championship 2025?
Yes, said Knowles. Next question.
View the availability of Knowles Media here, thanks to Fight On State.
