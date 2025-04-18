



Sioux Falls, SD– Illinois State Junior Pegeous houses (Zagreb, Croatia) was selected as the Summit League Men's Tennis Scholarof the Championships (presented by JLG Architects) by the League Office on Friday. Head coach Mark Klysner Is proud of Ostro for receiving this price for the conference. “I could not be more proud of receiving this prize. This is a very prestigious honor and Tin deserves it the way someone could be to receive this prize. I am so happy for him and again it is deserved,” said Klysner. The Scholar of the Championship Award is awarded to the student athlete with the highest cumulative non-graduated number point average that participates in each of the 19 championships of the Summit League. Every institution participating in a Summit League championship is eligible to submit one nominee for the Scholar of the Championship Award. Ostro comes in the Summit League Championships with an 8-11 singles record and posted a 2-1 doubles record with Tomas Valencia . Important victories include a 6-4, 6-1 victory vs Marquette on January 19, 2025 on the number 3 position against Remi St. Laurent and a victory via the Tiebreaker against Brogan Pierce van Western Michigan with scores of 7-5, 1-6, 7-1. A season ago, Ostro All-Summit League First Team Honors and was a Summit-League Academic All-League Team selection. He recorded a 13-9 singles mark and went 3-2 in Summit League game in 2024. Ostro and the No. 4 placed Redbirds compete against the number 1 placed Denver pioneers in the second semifinal of the Summit League Championships at 1:00 pm CT. He will be awarded his prize prior to the competition in Denver. Follow the Redbirds For all the last about Illinois State Men's Tennis, stay up to date with goredbirds.com and follow the team on “X” (Redbirdmten) and Instagram (Redbirdmtnis). Goredbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds -app: Your sources for Illinois State tickets; Weisbecker Athletic Fund -Gifts, Multimedia, Redbird -Merchandise, photos and more.

