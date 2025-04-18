



April 17, 2025, 5:30 pm (s)

Toronto and New York (April 17, 2025) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the following date changes in two upcoming matches in the regular season: New York Sirens in Minnesota Frost, originally planned for Saturday 26 April, was moved until Sunday 27 April at 2 p.m. et/1 p.m. CT. The change was made because of the Minnesota Wild Hosting Game 4 of their first round Playoff series on 26 April in Xcel Energy Center. Montral Victoire in New York Sirens, originally planned for Friday 2 May, is again planned until Saturday 3 May at 2 p.m. The change was made because of the New Jersey Devils Hosting Game 6 (if necessary) of their first round Playoff series in Prudential Center on 2 May. Fans who have purchased Single-Game Tickets via Ticketmaster are contacted directly by Ticketmaster with more information. Those who have purchased Sirens via the Minnesota Frost of New York are contacted directly by the teams. In recent weeks, the PWHL has also shared updates for gaming times that were previously mentioned as TBD. All recent planning updates can be seen below, with the full PWHL scheme available on Thepwhl.com . Day Date Time (A) Road At home Location TV -indications Saturday 26-4-2025 12:00 pm Montral Victoire Ottawa Charge TD Place TSN & RDS Saturday 26-4-2025 14:00 Toronto Sceptres Boston Fleet Tongascentrum NESN & CBC Sunday 27-04-2025 14:00 New York Sirenses Minnesota Frost Xcel Energy Center Fanduel Sports Network, MSGSN2 & TSN Monday 28-04-2025 19:00 Boston Fleet Montral Victoire Place Bell TSN, RDS & NESN Wednesday 4/30/2025 19:00 Minnesota Frost Ottawa Charge TD Place TSN & Fanduel Sports Network Saturday 5/3/2025 12:00 pm Ottawa Charge Toronto Sceptres Coca-Cola Coliseum TSN Saturday 5/3/2025 13:00 Minnesota Frost Boston Fleet Tongascentrum Fanduel Sports Network, NESN, TSN+ Saturday 5/3/2025 14:00 Montral Victoire New York Sirenses Prudential center MSGSN, CBC & Radio-canada About Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional Ice Hockey League in Noord -America, consisting of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa and Toronto, each with schedulers with the best ladies' hockey players in the world. The PWHL was launched on January 1, 2024 and has broken several presence records and has the global record for a ladies' hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the very first Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which reputes companies. Visit ThepWHL.com to buy tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL E-newsletter to receive the latest competition updates. Follow the competition on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial. PWHL, the PWHL logo and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. PWHL 2025. All rights reserved

