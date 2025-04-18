Score card

Yorkshires -stroke people enjoyed an encouraging opening day in the light of challenging circumstances, because they were Durham better at the Riverside of the Banks Homes.

With a back-to-back Rothesay County Championship victories, Yorkshire was inserted on a green-tinted pitch at the start of a cold and cloudy day and were stimulated by half centuries for James Wharton, George Hill and Dom Bess, who made 69, 64 and 57 respectively.

Bess returns to the fold in the morning, hoping Yorkshire of 295-8 of 81 overs. Poor light ended the day early, without play possible after 5.30 pm.

They destroy the threat of a Durham attack that had difficulty creating busy and late in the day.

Wharton faced 109 balls, Hill 88 and Bess 79, the latter only left the days only six after tea during a seventh-wicket partnership of 105 with colleague all-rounder Hill.

Australia a Zeeman Brendan Doggett impressed for Durham with figures from 4-69 of 19 overs.

Anthony McGrath chose to make two changes to the team that beat Worcestershire with 504 runs in Headingley last weekend. Ben Sears and Matthew Revis replaced Ben Coad and Will Luxton, the first next month rested for a busy period of four -day cricket.

Yorkshire started steadily by openers Adam Lyth and Fin Bean, who shared 43 before they both fell to Doggett in the 18th for 28 and 15 respectively.

Durham did not immediately hit their belts.

They improved as the morning progressed, with Doggett breaking through when he caught Lyth on Square-Leg after a mis-guided attraction and then plays Bean LBW.

Wharton and Dawid Malan went on to lunch, where visitors reached 75-2 from 31 overs.

In that phase, the spotlights were on and there had been a hint of morning rain where the piece went through.

Both parties enjoyed success, and it continued even to tea, where Yorkshire reached 200-6, with Wharton one of the afternoon wickets.

Malan was the first of them, caught on the first slip when he pushed to Doggett forward and 18 fell when the score 92-3 was over in the 36th.

Swing was more obvious than seam during today's game, which was very fascinating.

Jonny Bairstow contributed 22 of 27 balls and first digged in before he came to life. It cost the White Rose Captain 11 balls to get from the goal before he hit the English test notthe in Matthew Potts for five four in a six-ball spell over two overs.

There were burning discs and a cruel trait. It was just a shame that we couldn't see it anymore, because Bairstow was stuck LBW that played against Ben Raines seam, leaving Yorkshire at 137-4 in the 47th.

Doggett was Durham's striking bowler today, and further success came his way slightly less than seven overs later when Wharton pulled a short ball to deep mid-wicket after he had previously reached his fifty of 85 balls. Wharton was 52 cases in the briefs.

And when Will Rhodes had initially caught Matthew Revis for seven, Yorkshire 190-6 was short before tea.

Swing was today the obvious threat, but Yorkshire was about to assert their authority thanks to the excellence of Hill and Bess.

Wharton had reached his fifty of 85 balls earlier in the day, Hill joined his off 71 and Bess 62. Bess pulled Doggett for six.

Just before the light closed, Raine hit two balls twice with the new ball, causing Hill to be caught on the second slip and Jordan Thompson. But this was Yorkshires Day.