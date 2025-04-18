Sports
Report: Durham v Yorkshire, Rothesay CC Day One
Score card
Yorkshires -stroke people enjoyed an encouraging opening day in the light of challenging circumstances, because they were Durham better at the Riverside of the Banks Homes.
With a back-to-back Rothesay County Championship victories, Yorkshire was inserted on a green-tinted pitch at the start of a cold and cloudy day and were stimulated by half centuries for James Wharton, George Hill and Dom Bess, who made 69, 64 and 57 respectively.
Bess returns to the fold in the morning, hoping Yorkshire of 295-8 of 81 overs. Poor light ended the day early, without play possible after 5.30 pm.
They destroy the threat of a Durham attack that had difficulty creating busy and late in the day.
Wharton faced 109 balls, Hill 88 and Bess 79, the latter only left the days only six after tea during a seventh-wicket partnership of 105 with colleague all-rounder Hill.
Australia a Zeeman Brendan Doggett impressed for Durham with figures from 4-69 of 19 overs.
Anthony McGrath chose to make two changes to the team that beat Worcestershire with 504 runs in Headingley last weekend. Ben Sears and Matthew Revis replaced Ben Coad and Will Luxton, the first next month rested for a busy period of four -day cricket.
Yorkshire started steadily by openers Adam Lyth and Fin Bean, who shared 43 before they both fell to Doggett in the 18th for 28 and 15 respectively.
Durham did not immediately hit their belts.
They improved as the morning progressed, with Doggett breaking through when he caught Lyth on Square-Leg after a mis-guided attraction and then plays Bean LBW.
Wharton and Dawid Malan went on to lunch, where visitors reached 75-2 from 31 overs.
In that phase, the spotlights were on and there had been a hint of morning rain where the piece went through.
Both parties enjoyed success, and it continued even to tea, where Yorkshire reached 200-6, with Wharton one of the afternoon wickets.
Malan was the first of them, caught on the first slip when he pushed to Doggett forward and 18 fell when the score 92-3 was over in the 36th.
Swing was more obvious than seam during today's game, which was very fascinating.
Jonny Bairstow contributed 22 of 27 balls and first digged in before he came to life. It cost the White Rose Captain 11 balls to get from the goal before he hit the English test notthe in Matthew Potts for five four in a six-ball spell over two overs.
There were burning discs and a cruel trait. It was just a shame that we couldn't see it anymore, because Bairstow was stuck LBW that played against Ben Raines seam, leaving Yorkshire at 137-4 in the 47th.
Doggett was Durham's striking bowler today, and further success came his way slightly less than seven overs later when Wharton pulled a short ball to deep mid-wicket after he had previously reached his fifty of 85 balls. Wharton was 52 cases in the briefs.
And when Will Rhodes had initially caught Matthew Revis for seven, Yorkshire 190-6 was short before tea.
Swing was today the obvious threat, but Yorkshire was about to assert their authority thanks to the excellence of Hill and Bess.
Wharton had reached his fifty of 85 balls earlier in the day, Hill joined his off 71 and Bess 62. Bess pulled Doggett for six.
Just before the light closed, Raine hit two balls twice with the new ball, causing Hill to be caught on the second slip and Jordan Thompson. But this was Yorkshires Day.
|
Sources
2/ https://yorkshireccc.com/news/report-durham-v-yorkshire-rothesay-cc-day-one/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Woos Donald Trump with a security upheaval
- The final tremors, and the work of resources impedes the work after weeks of the Myanmar earthquake
- The Maharani of Indonesia joins Erdogan at the Palestine support forum
- The crowded minister Prabowo called Jokowi “boss”, PSI: How is it that is suspected?
- Official site of the Echl
- Trump pushes deregulation to support American fishermen, Maine Lobstermen
- GLP-1 RAS, SGLT2 inhibitors may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, T2DM dementia
- Byu Football Spring Transfer Tracker: Keelan Marion Surprises with Portal Entry
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration, and manufacturing
- Trump's Easter plans do not include Florida: what we know
- Father Sanjay Bangar asked child Anaya to stop cricket, said: “There is no room for it …”
- An earthquake in size 5.8 Afghanistan strikes, and felt shocks in Delhi NCR, J&K