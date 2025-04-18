Sports
Who leaves and arrives?
Video: Meet New Iowa Football Running Backs Coach Omar Young
The new running backs coach Omar Young from Iowa Football meets Media on April 17, 2025.
Iowa City Transfer Portal Movement in College Football is underway.
The Spring Transfer Portal window for football is open from April 16 to April 25.
Here is an overview of who arrives and leaves for Iowa Football.
Iowa Football transfer portal addition
Bryce George
The attacking Lineman, mentioned on 6 foot 5 inch and 314 pounds, played national title -winning teams in Ferris State in three Division II. George made 41 performances in his Ferris state career, including 38 in the past three seasons.
Last season George earned a place in the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America First Team, together with the Associated Press All-America Second Team.
A product from Detroit, Michigan, George is assessed according to 247Sports as a 3-star transfer portal perspective.
Iowa Football Transfer Portal Departures
Brendan Sullivan
In his only season with the Hawkeyes, Sullivan registered the following statistics: 38-of-53 (71.7%), 475 Yards passed through the air and three intercepts with three touchdowns, together with 150 hasty yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Sullivan posted the following message via social media:
“Hawkeye Nation,
I kept and enjoyed every second I spent here. Thank you to the coaching and supporting employees, my teammates and the fans. You have made all this a great experience.
After continued prayer and conversations with my family, it is in my interest to enter the transfer portal for my last year of suitability. Thank you, Iowa! “
John Nestor
The defensive back spent two seasons in the Iowa program and appeared in a total of 20 games. He recorded a total of 14 tackles last season.
The departure of Nestor is a hit for the cornerback depth of Iowa. The most experienced defensive backs of the Hawkeyes are now TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee, who each had a Rocky 2024 campaign. Jaylen Watson, who received meaningful Snaps as a real first -year student last season, could also be in the mix for playing time.
Gavin Hoffman
Hoffman, a former 4-star ending in the recruitment class of the high school of 2024, left after a season in the Iowa program. Hoffman did not appear in Game promotion for the Hawkeyes last season.
Hoffman is moving to Missouri.
Joey Van Wetkinga
Vanwetkinga, a member of the recruitment class of Iowa 2025, enrolled early to leave the program not long afterwards. According to the 247Sports Composite, the Pleasant Valley product was considered a 3-star prospect.
The older brother of Vanwetzinga, Rusty Vanwetkinga IV, left the Iowa program for the transfer portal in December.
Joey Vanwetkinga posted via social media: “In my junior year from high school, Lowa was the perfect fit for me to play with my brother, but since my brothers leave the program, I have discovered that it is in my best interest to explore other opportunities in the transfer portal” “
Maximum white
White, a product from Cedar Rapids, spent four seasons in the Iowa program as a preferred walk-on. White registered nine Carry's for 38 Yards and one touchdown in his career as Hawkeye.
Kahlil Tate
A product from Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Tate was a 3-star recruit in the 2023 High School Class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The defensive back did not appear in game action during his semi-seasons Stint in the Hawkeye program.
Devan van Ness
Van Ness, the younger brother of former Hawkeye-standing Lukas van Ness, joined the program as a preferred walk-on in the recruitment class 2024 High School.
The Linebacker did not appear in Game promotion for the Hawkeyes.
Follow Tyler Tachman on X@Tyler_t15
|
