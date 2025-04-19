Eagan Native Eva Erickson thanks her 'hockey legs' for 'surviving' victories – Twin Cities

After barely shown in the episode of Survivor 48 from last week, Eagan resident Eva Erickson was in front this week and won her first individual immunity noise.

The show opened with a discussion guided by Erickson about the biggest animal you could take in a fight that her answer was a female deer before she switched to strategy discussions.

Erickson, who is the first openly autistic player of the show, remains a member of an alliance of five people consisting of the physically strongest players of the season: her day one ally Joe Hunter, Stuntman David Kinne, Debate Professor Shauhin Davari and lawyer Kyle Fraser. At Kinne's request, they added Counselor of Surprise Abuse Mary Zheng to give them a solid six against the four remaining ship letters.

The alliance is not exactly a secret, and fire lieutenant Chrissy Sarnowsky openly discussed and took it down. That immediately made her a target.

We have created a very strong, loyal group of five people who I trust all of which are big threats, said Erickson. Chrissy is the kind of person who will come in and tries to break what we have built and I don't want to play with such a person.

The 10 players divided into couples for the massive reward/immunity challenge, which was spread to turn two teams at the first stop, another one, with the last four, then individually compete in a endurance challenge. Although there was only one immunity winner, the last four could share a reward, a lush Taco party back in the camp.

Erickson combined with Hunter and they turned out to be quite skilled, won the first stage and came in second place for those who followed. The last challenge is a surviving pillar where shipwrecked people have to hold a large pole with extremely small feet. The last person still depends on the immunity of the win. Host Jeff Probst called it one of the most iconic challenges of the show.

Hunter and Kinne, who are both built as superheroes, have quickly fallen quickly, because this is a challenge that promotes more skinny muscles. Erickson and Zheng were curling around their pole, waiting for the other to fall. Although it took a while, Zheng lost her grip and left Erickson as the winner.

Zheng gave Erickson a congratulation hug as Erickson told her, good work, good work. That was really nice.

When Probst Erickson asked about winning, she said she knew she would win on the pole: I had something like that, I have the hockey pockets, there is no way in which I lose this challenge. And when I found out that there were also tacos on the line, I had as if there is no shot in hell that I am not for that.

At the party that followed, the four tacos and all confirmations ran. At one point Erickson, with Salsa on her chin, closed her eyes and leaned on Hunter with a look of pure satisfaction.

As he grabbed a chip, Erickson saw a small, rolled up scroll in the bowl, which she quickly put in her pants without being seen by her fellow players.

Of course, consuming all that food leads at the same time if you hardly eat anything, leads to some stomach problems. When they were ready, Erickson announced: I'm going to lie down a bit and then I might go, I feel that I will definitely puke my guts.

Although we do not see Erickson loss of her lunch, she repeatedly puts Bloch in the segment that followed.

While on the beach, away from the other players, she reads the role, who promises that she will find a secret advantage the next night if she sneaks away from the hiding place to the other side of the camp.

Erickson also decided to keep the benefit for themselves, because everyone knows that she already has a hidden immunity noise: it might be nice to have something that private knowledge is for me.

From there, the episode was aimed at the strong alliance of six fights about whom they started starting the game, eventually opting for Sarnowsky after a fierce debate.

The preview for next week's show suggested that Strong Alliance is developing a number of serious cracks.

Survivor 48 broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS and Streams the next dayParamount+.