PGenven means prices. And money. A lot of money. Only one trophy is handed out at the end of the Premier League season, which means that the most tangible reward that most teams play during the last few weeks of the campaign is a greater check.

Last season, each Premier League team received somewhere between 175.9 million and 109.7 million for their participation in the self-proclaimed largest competition in the world. These payouts take into account everything, of competition position, the number of competitions broadcast on TV and commercial income, among other things.

The figures for the 2024-25 season are only released after the end of the campaign, but last season gives an idea of ​​what Premier League teams can expect. Here is a breakdown that does not take into account club -specific factors such as port vouchers, transfers and sponsorship offers.

The winners

Money will not be at the forefront of Arne Slot and his players are his thoughts when Liverpool is confirmed as Premier League Champions, but Fenway Sports Group (FSG) can be forgiven to count their notes. Last season, Manchester City collected 56.4 million in purely prize money (slightly called Payments), which means that Liverpool can expect to receive a similar payment.

In addition, City 86.9 million was handed over to equal share payments of domestic and international broadcasting rights. Another 24.4 million was added to Manchester Citys -Stapel Temporary employmentcontants based on the number of competitions they had broadcast in the United Kingdom during the season (the Premier League labels these facility fees).

A share of 8.2 million in the central commercial income flows of the competitions brought the total payment of the cities to 175.9 million, most of each team in the division. Winning the title also gives access to the following Champions League seasons with qualification worth 15.7 m for 1.8 m for each competition phase is announced in the comparison.

The Champions League -Contingent

If you are not first, you are the last, as Ricky Bobby said famous. Unless you end at the Champions League places (first to fourth, sometimes fifth, depending on the UEFAS -Coefficiëntranglist) in the Premier League table, in which case you are still very well reimbursed.

Last season, Arsenal actually received more in so -called facility costs than Manchester City – 26.9 m compared to 24.4 m. Factoring in prize money, equal stock payments and a reduction of the central commercial income of the competitions, the Gunners earned only 0.4 million less (a total of 175.5 million) than the champions.

The third place Liverpool (25.2 million) also took more in facility fees than in the city, and collected a total of 171 million, with the last Champions League qualifying match, Aston Villa, in 162.4 m from the Premier League. This is of course before European money is processed in the comparison; Villas Run In these seasons Champions League has been worth 40m for them.

These are the kind of wealth that Nottingham Forest chases. Nuno Espirito Santos team fought against relegation last season, but has since risen in the claim of the Champions League. After taking 123.3 m from a 17th place in 2023-24, Forest stand 40m to 60m more by making their place in the top five.

The European other boys

Tottenham Hotspurs in fifth place in 2023-24 was sufficient to qualify for these seasons Europa League, and enough to collect 164.4 million in total payments from the Premier League, which was interesting more than Aston Villas 162.4m despite the Unai Emerys team that reached the Champions League. This was due to Spurs that earned 5 meters more from facility costs, which means that they had broadcast more games on domestic TV.

Despite the end of the eighth in the Premier League, Manchester United qualified for the Europa League by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final. This was worth 3.6 million for the Old Trafford Club, but was still not enough to make up for the financial shortage of a disappointing league campaign, although United collected a total of 156.2 million.

Chelsea, who came too late under Mauricio Pochettino to finish sixth and to make the Conference League, took 159.2 million, while Newcastle United, who ended up for Manchester United but missed Europe completely, earned 154.7 million. The difference between Spurs in Fifth and Manchester United in the eighth was only 8.4 million in payments from the Premier League.

As it looks now, this is the Rijk Chelsea, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton stand out with no fewer than eight different teams Jostling for Champions League, Europa League and Conference League qualification. The difference between only a few places in the table can be considerable.

The Middlers

Mid table mediocrity is worth a lot in the Premier League, it turns out. Indeed, a ninth place for West Ham earned the London Stadium-Outfit 147.4m with Crystal Palace last season on the melody of 139.6 m for finishing Smackbang in the middle of the table (again, the primary differentiator was facility fees where West Ham 5 m more collected).

From Brighton in 11th place to wolves in 14th place, Premier League clubs collected everywhere between 136.8 million to 130 m. For the context, Real Madrid received only 53.3 million for winning the La Liga title last season, with the financial power of the Premier Leagues halfway. This is how a club like Bournemouth (average presence: 11,000) can spend 40m on a player like Evanilson.

This season, the usual mid-table comparison can be disturbed by the presence of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who have passed both historically poor campaigns. As big clubs they have to expect to earn much more than the teams around them (Brentford, Palace, Everton, etc.) in facility costs.

The relegation rate

Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have long covered for the impact of relegation. However, the blow will be mitigated by the amount of money that they will receive in the Premier League for just one season. There is plenty in the Trustfonds between this and three years of Parachute payments.

Last season, Sheffield United received 109.7 million for the end of the soil. Burnley took 110.1 million while Luton Town collected 115.4 m. Everton, who ended 15th after flirting with relegation for a large part of the season, received 20.2 million in facility costs, which was more than one of the six teams above them in the table to Manchester United. Their struggles provided good TV.