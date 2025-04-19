



Alabama Football lost four games in 2024. The Crimson Tide fell to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma in the regular season and then fell to Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl for the first season with fewer than 10 victories since 2007. When asked what loss during his career him during a Friday will appear live on the next roundDeboer pointed for the first time on errors of final seasons. Last year there were still, right? Deboer said. Last year, all, in different ways, different reasons. I think (about) almost all that I have lost. But when it came to someone who stayed with him in the long term, Deboer went back to his memory. The answer came during his stint like a Naia head coach at Sioux Falls. It was his first season as head coach of the university. We lost a match 55-0 in the national semifinal in 2005, Deboer said. We are just good enough. We won the National Championship the following year. But that, it pursues me only because it was embarrassing at the time and you are as a wow, we have a long way to go, but that was one of the best learning moments that I am still doing. It was a nightmare at that time, that's for sure, but we changed it a positive one. Sioux Falls ended the regular season of 2005 with only one loss. The fourth placed cougars marched through the first two rounds of the Naia play-offs, sneak past Saint Xavier 31-28 before they blow out Tabor 48-13 in the quarterfinals. Then Carroll College came across. The fighting saints rolled through the regular season, won the Frontier Conference and earned the number 1 seed for the play -offs, where they fell Dickinson State and Montana Tech. After bulldozing Deurs Sioux Falls Squad in the semi -final, Carroll Saint Francis reported in the National Championship Game. But, as Deboer said, the cougars were built. Sioux Falls was unbeaten and won the National Championship of 2006, the first of three would win under the current Alabama coach. Carroll returned and defeated the cougars in the national title game of 2007, but Deboer got the last smile and won the rematch in the 2008 championship. After repeating as champions in 2009, the coach moved to the FBS ranks and took the attacking coordinator Baan in Southern Illinois.

