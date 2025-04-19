Virginia Women's Tennis | No. 7 Virginia Sweeps Commonwealth Clash Match 4-0





Cary, NC The No. 7 Virginia Womens Tennis team wake up no. 20 CAL with 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Womens Tennis Championship 2025 on Friday (April 18) in the Cary Tennis Park. Virginia (19-4) won the double point and three singles competitions in straight sets to wipe the 5-seed Golden Bears (13-8). With the victory, the 4-Seed Cavaliers will continue to the semi-final to face the top seed Duke (21-2) on Saturday (April 19) at 10 am, the game will be broadcast on ACCNX. First-year Martina Genis Salas and Junior Annabelle Xu won a 6-4 victory over Doubles Court Two to start the game. Junior Meggie Navarro and graduate student Sara Ziodato achieved the double point for De Hoos at Doubles Court Three and won 6-4 to set the Hoos 1-0. Senior Melody Collard expanded the UvA lead to 2-0 with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Naomi Xu at court six. In the court four, Genis Salas won the opening set against Berta Passola Folch 6-2 but fell behind in the second. With 5-1, Genis Salas won five consecutive games and forced a tie-graker in the second set, which saved three set points en route. Genis Salas ended the match in the Tiebreak and got away with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory to set up the Cavaliers 3-0. Senior Elaine Chervinsky achieved the victory for De Hoos on Court Two and won two narrow sets to bring no. 49 Jessica ALSOLA 7-5, 6-4 to send Virginia to the semi-final. Match notes Elaine Chervinsky, Melody Collard and Martina Genis Salas each took their fifth consecutive Singles victory (in completed competitions)

Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu Improve to 26-8 during the season in double and 15-5 on Doubles Court Two

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils met this season on January 25 in Charlottesville. UvA took a 4-3 victory

Virginia is looking for his third ACC title. UvA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15

Virginia has made three trips to the final since 1990 (the current format for the championship). UvA was second in 2022

#7 Virginia 4, #20 CAL 0

Singles competition #20 Sara Ziodato (VA) vs. #28 Mao Mushika (CAL) 2-6, 6-4, unfinished #33 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) Def. #49 Jessica Alsola (CAL) 7-5, 6-4 #35 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #43 LAN MI (CAL) 4-6, 5-5, unfinished Martina Genis Salas (VA) Def. Berta Passola Folch (CAL) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Greta Greco Lucchina (CAL) 2-6, 7-5, 1-1, unfinished Melody Colard (VA). SYNS 7-5, 6-2 The competition doubles #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melody Collard (VA) vs. #4 Jessica Alsola/Mao Mushika (CAL) 6-6, unfinished #51 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) Def. Berta Passola Folch/Greta Greco Lucchina (CAL) 6-4 Meggie NAVERRO/SARA ZIODATE (V) DEF. LAN MY/NAMMI XU (CL) 6-4 Order of finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (6,4,2)

T-2: 36

