Ceske Budejovice, the chemical experiment of the Czech Republic Canada, took place in the medal hocadoors on the Women's World Hockey Championship, although Sarah Fillier found her scoring touch in the 9-1 quarter-final victory of Canada on Japan on Thursday.

Fillier, the MVP of the tournament two years ago in Brampton, Ont., Scored her first two goals in the championship.

Jennifer Gardiner, who was divorced from Linemates Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey for the first time, also scored twice for a tournament-for-leading five goals.

Defending champion Canada meets the bronze medal winner Finland and the United States last year are confronted with host the Czech Republic in the semi -final of Saturday. The medal games are Sunday.

Canada opened the tournament with a 5-0 blanking from Finland.

The Canadians played the fourth game on Thursday in Budvar Arena with a Puck drop at 8:30 pm local time after the Czech Republic had hit Switzerland 7-0, brought the United States Germany 3-0 and the Finns got 3-2 through Sweden.

Poulin's assisting on the goal of Julia Gosling was the 86th point of the career of the captain in the world championships, which connected the Canadian record of Hayley Wickenheiser.

Canada defeated his opposition 17-3 in the preliminary round with the trio of Poulin, Gardiner and Stacey who contribute eight of those goals.

Head coach Troy Ryan moved his forward lines in search of more balance prior to the last weekend with high bet on Thursday.

Fillier, a center most of her career, played a wing in her Rookie PWHL season with the New York Sirens and also did this in Canada's Pool A matches.

She led Canada with seven goals and four assists in 2023 and played alongside Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner.

Spooner, who did not dress the previous game and played on other lines to start the tournament, joined Nurse and Fillier while the last shifted to the middle Thursday.

“Much of my game is speed, finding the puck with speed, and as a center you can do that through the ice, instead of a kind of stuck on one side of the ice,” Fillier said. “I like to play center, so it's nice to be back there for the game.”

Ryan added: “Sometimes there has been a bit of frustration in her game, so sometimes you just try to put them back in their natural position. I challenged her a bit that she should have more impact on both ends of the ice rink. She just played with a little more posture and energy.”

Daryl Watts received a look with Poulin and Stacey, while Gardiner shifted to a fourth line with Kristin O'Neill and Emma Maltais. The trio of Brianne Jenner, Blayre Turnbull and Emily Clark remained intact.

“One of the big things was just trying to find a fourth rule on which we could generally trust to take away some defensive zone game from (poulin) and Fillier and that kind of players,” Ryan explained.

“I can still juggle a little to see who the ideal person is to play with Poulin. We can learn more in the semi -final.

“In general, the group knows that you are only trying to find the best combinations for success.”

Clark contributed a goal to the victory over Japan, but Canada also benefited from back-end production.

Defender Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists, Ella Shelton and Sophie Jaques each scored and Renata Fast had three assists.

Kristin Campbell stopped five of six shots for her third victory, while the Japanese counterpart Miyuu Masuhara of the workhora 53 shots turned off.

Mei Miura scored the first goal of Japan against Canada in nine meetings and briefly drew her team within a goal at the center of the match before the Canadians withdrew.

“Give Japan a lot of praise. They have blocked a lot of photos today and they made it difficult for us, but while we continue to roll our lines, I think we could also make much more,” said defender in Ambrose.

The Japanese were less one of their stars. Former Ottawa attacker Akane Shiga injured her left knee in the preliminary final of her team against Germany and was removed from the ice on a stretcher.

Canadian attacker Danielle Serdachny, defender Micah Zandee-Hart and goalkeeper Ann-Renee Debiens did not dress for the quarterfinals.

Earlier, the United States brought Germany 3-0 to reach the semi-final.

Kelly Pannek, Lacey Eden and Alex Carpenter each and Captain Hilary Knight scored an assist to extend her record in the worlds to 51.

Aerin Frankel made 12 saves in the shutout. Germany scored for the last time against the US in the worlds in 2008.

Today was an important game, we fought and kept fighting, said the American coach John Wroblewski. Germany is a tough, physical team and we stayed with our game and gave the victory.

Pannek lifted a shot from the left circle for her third goal at the Tournament 5:36 in the quarterfinals. Eden added the second halfway through the opening period of the lock.

Carpenter scored up close with 1:07 in the second period.

The US has reached the final in all 23 previous worlds and have won 10 titles.

In the next match, Natlie Mlnkov scored a hat trick while the Czech Republic produced a opening period of five goals on its way to a 7-0 routing of Switzerland and a fourth consecutive semifinal.

Mlnkov scored two Power-Play goals and added another short hand. Tereza Vaniov and Kristna Kaltounkov each had a goal and two assists, and Daniela Pejov, and Denisa Kov also scored for the Czechs, who claimed bronze in two of the previous three years of the championship.

Klra Peslarov stopped 14 shots in front of her shutout.

Finland also won a victory on Thursday and defeated Sweden 3-2.

Jenniina Nylund and Ronja Savolainen posted Finland, last year bronze medal winner, 2-0 ahead in the opening period of their quarterfinals.

Sweden answered by goals from Ebba Hedqvist and Josefin Bouveng in the second.

Susanna Tapani spoke the Finns forever with 8:14 in the frame.

The Sweden must settle for fifth place on Saturday.