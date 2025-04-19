St. Croix Some public parks on St. Croix have become more than just green spaces. They have become vital community shubs where children can play, gather families and young athletes can develop their skills.
Thanks to the efforts of Stacey Ambrose, the coordinator of the youth community at the Department of Sports, Park and Recreation, local parks see a revival.
Ambrose, who joined DSPR in February 2024, is paramount in revitalizing the Isaac Boynes Ball Park and the recreation center in Grove Place, with plans to work at the recreational centers in Pedro Cruz Ball Park in win and Reinhold Jackson Sports Complex in Estate Whim. He also supervises the staff of Midre A. Cummings Playground and Park in Frederiksted.
When I arrived here to Grove Park, it was closed. I mean, there was plywood over the windows, Ambrose told The Daily News.
The recreation center had been converted into a temporary office, which means that the local youth without a good space to undertake activities.
I don't agree with that. So my first company was to give the children their recreation center, he said.
Significant progress has been made through a combination of individual and community efforts and private business support. Contribators such as Persons Services Corp., Bates Trucking, Delroy Byron, Sen. Franklin Johnson, Dennis Brow, VI Lottery, Flemings Transport, Showcase Services, Sendars Construction, Watch Me Grow Academy, Imaging Center PC, Refuge Tabernacle and the Vikings Baseball Club have played key roles in the renovations.
However, the work is not nearly over and donors are needed to continue the positive momentum because the parks require extra improvements, he said.
We still need sponsors for signs for both Isaac Boynes Park and David Hamilton Jackson Park. We would like to let our Balveld pop up and the pavilion, where our office is currently located, renovated, said Ambrose.
The parks are hubs of activity. The David Hamilton Jackson Recreation Center is available for event rental, for example, and the park remains free for public use. It is currently organizing activities such as the Jerry Brown 13-16 Baseball League and a after-school program led by Robbie Comacho and musician Horace Matthew. The program serves 25-50 students from Alfredo Andrews and Eulalie Rivera Elementary Schools. Participants receive snacks and water and are treated to pizza on alternative Thursday. A table tennis clinic is one of the activities offered in the recreation center.
According to Ambrose, phase 1 of the renovations in Isaac Boynes Ball Parks Recreation Center received support from organizations such as 2 legitimate bootcamp no. 3, which gave food as a way to raise money during a film evening and 2 legitimate bootcamp no. 4, of which individual members have contributed more than $ 700. However, more contributions are needed.
The Vikings Baseball Club, together with Ambrose, its staff and a few volunteers, has organized three free film evenings with another in June to raise extra money for equipment, such as billiard sticks and balls, basketballs, baseball, baseball and ping-pong paddles and balls.
In this way everyone in the St. Croix community can come to play table tennis, billiards/pool, darts and many other board games, he said.
In addition to a fitness clinic, the Grove Place Center also offers basketball clinics, under the guidance of volunteers such as Kassim Smith, and plans are in the making to offer track and field training with Anika Grant.
Safety remains a priority, so neighborhood police officers follow the area and coordinate with the Police Athletic League (PAL) to guarantee security during major events.
Ambrose hopes to let children use the park, and he said that the next big goal is to go to nearby residential communities and offer rides to children and their parents from Monday to Friday at 4 p.m. to Boynes Ball Park and to bring them back home at 8 p.m.
Ambrose is a former teacher. Before he came to DSPR, he was at DSPR at St. Croix Central High and St. Croix Educational Complex Career Technical Schools from 1987 to 2003.
To do volunteer work or to donate to the program, interested persons and companies can reach Ambrose on (340) 277-9051 or DSPRS office on (340) 773-0160.