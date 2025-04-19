New cricket Australia, Chief Executive Todd Greenberg, has stated that he will fight until the end of Fans Greatest Bugbears in Test Cricket.

A month after his new role, the former Australian Cricketers Association and NRL Boss spoke about different issues that influence the game in a serious interview with Mastheads throughout the country, but he strongly emphasized his desire to put an end to sports rigidity when it comes to light rain and poor light.

It is a familiar face in daily matches, with referees who recommend players to go to the changing rooms for refuge or gloomy skies, while fans on the ground and watching television frustrating until the game resumes, despite the fact that there is in use.

Greenberg, however, had had enough and said he will lobby to the International Cricket Council to find a suitable solution, even suggests that a change in the ball color.

Perhaps from the red ball to the pink ball, as used in test matches of day/night.

It is something I am passionate about and it comes from my starting proposition, that is in what things we are? My opinion has always been that we are in the entertainment business and therefore if in the entertainment industry that means that resources would try to ensure that so many fans can enjoy their cricket, Greenberg told News Corp.

Adelaide, Australia -December 05: Newly named CA -CADD Greenberg poses during a cricket Australia Media -opportunity in Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia.

The frustration that goes when we walk away with poor light is that we might be one of the last remaining industries that would do that.

We must find ways to innovate and find out solutions, so that does not happen in the future.

I am a realist and I understand why (it happens) and I understand the difficulties, but in the end we want to give fans the best results and there is nothing more frustrating than going for poor light, especially in an environment where we can play under lights, albeit with different colored balls or different technologies.

It is something that we have to tackle as a sport, not only Australian cricket, but worldwide cricket to ensure that we can meet the expectations of people who pay good money to view our sport.

The SCG is the worst culprit among Australian test locations for rain and poor lighting retractions in recent years, and Greenberg has also suggested a new break of tradition on the famous soil.

Allegedly the AFL has pushed the scenes for a number of years to move the SCG to drop-in pitches such as in the MCG, Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium.

The host of the New Year's test together with the Gabba has held their traditional wicket tables, despite the AFS push.

Greenberg suggested that a switch to a drop-in square can be favorable for Cricket, because the SCG has struggled in recent years to organize domestic competitions within October and November after the Sydney Swans ended their AFL campaign in September.

Last summer the SCG did not organize a Sheffield Shield competition until 24 November and did not organize any one-day cup competition.

Greenberg believes that a potential change in drop-in pitches can lead to more domestic cricket at international locations.

At the moment we can't even have a conversation about Drop-in Wickets in Sydney because it is not feasible to use one, Greenberg said the Sydney Morning Herald. Cricket has long maintained the need to continue with the Wicket foursman in stadiums, but my opinion is that in the future there will be flexibility on both parties, and for us to use drop-in wickets in our favor.

We must have an open mind, and I will certainly bring an open mind to the conversation, whether it is in Sydney or elsewhere. If governments start investing billions of dollars in infrastructure, what they use and content in exchange is.

So we can't put our heads in the sand … We have to respect the investments in the infrastructure of governments to ensure that the locations can really be multifunctional. The advantage for us possible if it was not in the cricket season or on the shoulder of the cricket season is that we can play extra events with drop-in wickets. So the advantage for sports works both sides.

Saudi investment; Future of the BBL

One of the largest things that is set Greenberg is the introduction of influence by Saudi -Aarabas Public Investment Fund in Cricket.

There have been reports recently that a T20 competition will probably appear by Saudi-Financed T20 competition as a second version of the IPL after the Midden-Eastern Kingdoms via LIV Golf, Premier League Club Newcastle United, Footballs Saudi Pro League, Tennis ATP and WTA Tours and more.

It was one of the hot topics at the first ICC meeting of Greenbergs last week in Zimbabwe, and the new boss of Australian cricket was determined for the sport, not experienced a gap such as Mens Professional Golf through a separate competition.

You don't have to be Einstein to find out that there is a chance for Saudi investments for many sports around the world, Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The most important point is: do you want it to happen to you, or do you want it to happen to you? I took a look for cricket that if that happened, wo would rather be in the conversation than outside the conversation.

We have clearly seen what happens when you are outside the conversation in other sports. So, bringing a curious spirit, and there will be many challenges, but that curious spirit will come in handy. There will still be people who feel a level of concern, and that is completely understandable. And I will share some of those worries.

But I also believe that the world is quickly evolving, so for us to think that some of these things will disappear, I think it would be to the detriment of our sport. So, make sure that you are in the conversation or at least get the opportunity to listen, is important because I don't want it to happen without our knowledge or understanding or input.

Greenberg's philosophy of working with potential Saudi investment can mean a major change in the Big Bash League.

Cricket Australia is said to have serious about the introduction of privatization in Australia's Premier T20 competition.

It would follow the recent relocation of the cricket board of England and Wales to sell 49 percent of the teams in the hundred to private investors, including IPL owners and American investment companies.

Private companies already had teams in the IPL, Americas Major League Cricket, South Africas SA20, the Caribbean Premier League and the UAES ILT20 before they expand to England.

Greenberg did not be able to happen from that similar in Australia, but it would not come from a position of despair or necessity.

I think that many people on the back of what happened in the UK with the hundred just expect it to do the same here. And I am difficult to point out to people, that is not the case, Greenberg told News Corp.

What we have to do first is to see what options for headroom Weve have, which growth opportunities we have in the competition.

This is a very profitable competition. It is really doing well. So the question for us is how we maximize what of it?

Is that part of our strategy, is it expansion? And given all those things before we are even about to be, do we want external investments to be in our competition?

We are lucky that we can consider these things from a position of real power. Everything is on the table, so I want to make sure that we are aware of the future to innovate and evolve, but we don't have to make hurried decisions.

I don't want to be the sport that puts his head in the sand. I want to be a sport that has the future and is open -minded for both evolution and change, while I always protect what really fundamental and core for the sport.