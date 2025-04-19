Sports
Stanford's football stadium has become a home for softball
Stanford, California – in the aftermath of the announcement That Stanford was planning to build a new $ 50 million softball stadium was coach Jessica Allister on Cloud Nine. This type of investment in softball is rare and she thought the university showed this dedication to its program.
Allister had previously seen other renovations or upgrades throughout the country and in those cases the construction would usually start as soon as the season ended and lasted about nine months, on time for the following season – or at least by the time the game of the conference starts.
She had the impression that the Stanford timeline would be comparable. Then came a meeting about the construction of the facility in January 2023.
“I can still vividly remember the encounter where we went,” said Allister. My manager looked at me at the time and said, “I think we'll get something new that you won't like today.” “
And yes, he was right. The scope of the project was too great to be able to complete the construction during the low season, which means that Stanford Softball would be without a home field for the 2025 season.
“My first thoughts were:” Okay, they are building you a $ 50 million stadium, there will be some bumps and bruises along the way, so that's okay, “she said. “And then my next thought was that this is a person's final year and this is also 25% of the most Stanford experience of the student athletes on our campus, and we must find a way to ensure that it can be as good if it can be possible.”
Stanford Administrators have hunted some possibilities, including playing full on the road for the 2025 season, whether that was real road races or became a tenant at a nearby school-such as Santa Clara or San Jose State-Bij. But Allister was determined that there were not acceptable solutions.
The Stanford's athletic complex is one of the largest in university sports, so the focus shifted to sorting out a place on campus to have a temporary field.
“You need a public address, you need a kind of grandstands. It would be very nice if you have a scoreboard, video board, all these pieces. And we saw everywhere on campus, how could this work?” said Levine, an associated athletics director for facilities. “We looked at some of our smaller facilities and while we were talking, I remember that I was on Google Maps and looked at the size of the softball court and said,” I think we might be able to drop it in the stadium. “
The stadium was the football stadium in this case.
“We all looked at each other, and is this even possible?” Said Levine.
It turned out that it was. There was just enough room to fit a field that met all NCAA requirement criteria, so it was just a matter of logistics. They should wait for the end of the football season and leave a seller in line to install a dirty field, a protective network, a warning track, a fence and other details to meet the standard of a I Softball Stadium division.
“I think it was [athletic director Bernard Muir] Who said: 'Jess, we have it. You play in the football stadium, “and my mouth fell,” said Allister. 'And I have something like' real? “And then he said,” Yes, think about it. You have the grass, we have the stands, we have the scoreboard, we have the music, we have the, I mean the concessions, the bathrooms, everything for the game bearing experience is there, the lights. They need new sod anyway, we will go skiling, put it in an Infield, build, play in the football stadium. “”
In the beginning, Allister said that she was not completely convinced. If she handed out a number, it would have been a B-Min.
“When it was all built up and it came to life, it became a solid A-plus,” she said. “It has just been definitely phenomenal and beyond everything I could have imagined.”
On Saturdays, when Stanford Rivaal Cal (4 p.m. ET on ACC extra) organizes, the school will try to break the single-game NCAA Softball presence record of 12,566, which was completed last year in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
“It feels like you have to do it, right? We will never play in a football stadium again, I don't think,” said Allister. “And nobody else plays in the football stadium. So it's just this one -off chance, and it clearly seemed like something we had to try.”
In the past year, when Allister people told people that the team was playing in the football stadium this season, was the first thing they asked for logistics.
“Then their next question is, so when are you going to try to sell it out?” she said. “And I have something like:” Well, we'll see. ” But the CAL series feels like a natural fit.
The dimensions are a bit different than what Stanford had been used to. Further on the right-wing line is the fence only 192 feet, which is two feet on the NCAA minimum and about 20 feet shallow than the right field line of the cardinal in its permanent house. Stanford has so far hit 35 home runs this season, which is bound for the 13th most in the nation.
“We certainly touch a lot of home runs on this field,” said Outfielder Caelan Koch, a graduated senior. “It was great.”
Koch said that the players in the team have appreciated the extra effort to make it memorable this season while the new facility is being built.
“Other schools would probably not have done this and we should play on the road almost the entire season,” she said. “So we were very enthusiastic to be able to play at home and to have our own field and it's just a very cool thing.”
