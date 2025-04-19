Patrick Kinahan: Utah Hockey Club -S players confess love for Utah

Salt Lake City with scars Jazz fans that extends over different decades have a good reason to wonder if some players share their intense dedication to the franchise.

Recently they have left Gordon Hayward the team for the glitter of the more glamorous Boston Celtics. The birth city of Loyalists Serenadeen Hayward with hymns of his name in his last game in Utah, but in the end it fell on deaf ears.

Donovan Mitchell quickly replaced Hayward as a favorite with fans and a colleague All Star in the subsequent seasons. But Mitchell also wanted to go out, in fact the jazz forced him to exchange for years for his contract that expires.

The well -known chorus also took place with Deron Williams, another All Star the Jazz had to exchange. Returning to the Zenith of the era of John Stockton and Karl Malone, had the immortal legends (Sarcasm here insert) Rony Seikaly and Derek Harper were not interested in playing in the Utah championship.

For the most vulnerable vulnerable, we do not argue in order to exchange or arrange your basketball clothing, but perhaps pay attention to the Utah Hockey Club. The current harvest of hockey players sing a collective other tune when it comes to loving the team and the Wasatch front.

Almost every player said so much during exit interviews this week to end the first season of the team in Utah. Recognizing instability in recent years in Phoenix is ​​undoubtedly the team still in the honeymoon phase, but the players seem sincere.

“I just love playing here. It is literally like my house,” said Czech goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, who added: “We could not ask for a better organization as a brand new team.”

Mikhail Sergachev, born in Russia, went one step further: the 26-year-old defender, who won two Stanley Cup championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has seen enough of Utah after just a year to become permanently comfortable.

“Utah is my home now,” he said. “I could live here after I retired. I love this place.”

The primary goal of the team was to make the play -offs that did not happen; But the second was to play meaningful matches at the end of the season instead of playing the string. Utah almost remained the postsean yacht until the end.

The Hockey Club with one of the youngest teams in the NHL, led by the 26-year-old Captain Clayton Keller, made considerable progress this season at the end of 38-31-13 for a total of 89 points. The Arizona Coyotes ended with 77 points last season.

Playing consistently to sell crowds in the Delta Center, the players greatly appreciated the raw environment. The sale of merchandise was also huge.

“I have been to many different teams,” said threatening free agent Nick Bjugstad. “I have seen different markets and different owners. This is the best I have been treated as a player as a whole.”

A 12-year-old veteran, Bjugstad, was taken on the ground at the reception that his family got after he moved to a house in the area. Buren have flooded his family with various goodies.

“The hospitable factor in the neighborhood and the city was there,” said the center. “Our neighbor threw a welcome party for us, and I expected that there would be 20 people, and there were about 70, 80 people. It just showed a bit how tight knit -knit the neighborhood was.”

To continue the love affair, the play -offs are the expectation next season and then. Accounting For incremental improvement of all younger players, the team can even play berth for more than the last Wildcard berth.

General Manager Bill Armstrong also has significant cap -space to attract free agents. With all the momentum, combined with a new practice facility on schedule to open in the coming months, Armstrong may have many customers.

“There is only one goal in that dressing room,” said Jack McBain center. “The rebuilding is over. We know what to do now.”