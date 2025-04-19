Connect with us

Uttarakhand cm Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Table tennis gold medal winners of 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has worked extremely hard to promote sports culture in his state. To stimulate the morale of the gold medal winners in the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition, CM Dhami met the Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jyotirmath Chamoli team.

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, affiliated with School Games Federation of India, organized the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition. Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jyotirmath Chamoli team won the gold medal in the 35th edition of the Mega event.

On April 17, the gold medal winners met the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the home of the CM. The main minister congratulated the gold medal winners and also wished they are good luck for their upcoming tournaments.

“Sports competitions promote physical and mental health, along with a sense of discipline among students. The sports policy of the state has been drawn up so that more and more students become aware of sports and participate in various sports competitions,” said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that his government pays special attention to the development of sports infrastructure facilities, so that they can promote sport on the best way in the entire state.

TT -Coach Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Senior Veteran -player Devendra Kandpal, students and their parents meet cm Pushkar Singh Dhami

The participating students, namely Keshav Chauhan, Priyanshu Negi, Aditi Negi, Anmol, Shardul Negi, Siddharth Negi, Sameth Negi, Sameer, Shaurya Bhatt, Ayush Rana, Zoya, Khushi Negi, Vibhuti, Diya and Anshika Negi were present.

Table tennis coach Vijay Kumar Agarwal, senior veteran player Devendra Kandpal and parents of the winners were also in the home of the minister President. A meeting with the Chief Minister would certainly have stimulated the moral of the players who won the gold in the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition in Ratangarh, Rajasthan.