Hello. Good evening. Or good morning. Possible, good afternoon. If you find this, you will receive a reasonable message from the start.

If you prefer to stay with football, don't read it.

It's simple. If you are in the PFT rumor mill, keep scrolling. If you stumbled about this in one way or another, click out. Or wipe in which direction you must sweep to get it from the screen of your device.

If you get stuck, don't complain about what comes next. You can't agree with me; You have completely right to your own opinions and beliefs. Just don't moan about how this is not about football. You have received honest warning not to read it.

Good? Good.

And not good. I tackled it at the beginning on Friday PFT Live. The feedback is overwhelming (and surprisingly) positive. For those who mainly consume our content on this platform, the situation is.

Our country is currently in a crisis. It blooms in several ways, through several pieces of disputes. The most important problem that I have weighed me mentally and emotionally in recent days is the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

My worries are not relevant to the question whether he is a member of MS-13. Or that he or should not be deported. Or that he is a good husband and father or is not. The source of my stress is that his case exposes a fundamental, fundamental threat to our government system.

It is difficult to type those words without considering them overly. I wish they were. They are not. In the core of all rhetoric and walking and to a person Attacks and both sides, what-about? Bullshit lives a key question about whether the executive, legislative and judicial branches will remain co-equals. As the founders meant. And as the country had operated on for almost 250 years.

Here is the problem. Currently, the executive has not taken into account decisions of the judicial branch that are contrary to the agenda of the managers. They will never complain about the victories. They will attack the defeats routinely and aggressively, with all the means needed. Including downright refusing to stick to them.

That is not what it should be like. I worked in the legal profession for 18 years. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose. You may not like losing, but you are lost. You deal with it and you continue.

Not this executive power. When this executive loses, the judges are vaguely threatened with accusation. They are attacked as an obstacle to the will of the government. And their orders are ignored.

Yes, they appealed. And appealed. At some point the professions are exhausted and the L must be taken and respected.

This is not about red. It's not about blue. It is about red, white and blue. If you believe in this country and if you accept the basic concept of law and order, you must necessarily worry about the failure of the executive to accept the results of the judicial branch.

In the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and in other cases that does not happen. The executive power openly refuses to honor the orders of the judicial branch.

The problem was the best articulated and summarized in one Thursday Written by J. Harvie Wilkinson III. He is not a liberal, activist judge of the garden variety. He is a respected and long -standing judge, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan to the United States Court of Appeal for the fourth circuit in 1984. He was reportedly on the short list of potential arrangements of the Supreme Court in 2004 by George W. Bush. He is, was and has always been a conservative lawyer.

Here is a part of what he wrote, at a time when the executive power refuses to meet multiple guidelines from the judicial branch, up to and including a Supreme Court that the current director has previously been stacked with so -called like -minded judges: now the [executive and judicial] Branches come too close to the harass of irrevocably against each other in a conflict that promises to reduce both. This is a losing proposition everywhere. The judiciary will lose a lot of losses of the constant intimations of his illegality, to which we can only respond sparingly through the harness and detachment. The executive power will lose many losses of a public perception of its lawlessness and all its associated infections. The executive power can succeed in weakening the courts for a while, but over time, history will scrip the tragic gap between what was and everything there could have been, and the law in time will sign epiteman.

In much less artistic conditions, judge Wilkinson says that, if the executive refuses to accept and respect the decisions of the decisions of the judiciary that are an important control and balance against the power of the executive that everyone loses. The executive power, the judicial branch and ultimately the rule of law and our general government system.

In short, the current manager chooses a fight that he believes it can win, because he and his hand -chosen lieutenants believe that there is nothing that the judicial branch can do to perform his orders if the executive power is determined is not to be satisfactory. In 1974, for example, the Supreme Court made a statement that eventually brought down a president by force Richard Nixon to release the notorious Watergate tires.

President Nixon kept the statement. He said he wasn't making it. The current executive location plays the Make Me card. Time and time again.

For example, if the judicial branch is of the opinion that specific persons have demonstrated sufficient contempt from the court, the executive may refuse to implement the order by taking the person in custody and delivering him or her to the designated facility. Even before that, the Ministry of Justice, which is an arm of the executive, can refuse to exercise public prosecutor in a way that would initiate the formal process to initiate those who openly the orders of the court system.

At a time when the term constitutional crisis is all too often connected, this is exactly what we have. The courts spoke and they continue to speak. The executive has refused to satisfy and it continues to do this.

During the most recent elections, both parties claimed that if the other side wins, our democracy loses well. It happens at the moment, people. In slow but inevitable movement.

We are still holding on to the hope that it is not a ship to believe that our good brothers consider the rule of law as essential for the American Ethos, Wilkinson wrote. This case offers their unique opportunity to justify that value and to evoke the best that is in us while there is still time.

The language is beautiful and moving. The message is terrible. Unless and until the executive power undertakes to respect all decisions of the judicial branch, our system will start to fall apart. And the executive power becomes a monarchy, an authoritarian regime, a dictatorship.

I know it sounds hyperbolic. In this case it is true.

Again, it's not about the facts of a case. It is about the outcome of a process that has been applicable since the birth of the Republic to resolve disputes. In any case, that the courts resolve, someone and someone loses. In the ABREGO Garcia and others such as it, the executive has realized that a victory remains possible, in the form of ignoring it has lost.

In the most memorable scene from 2004s WonderKurt Russell (Herb Brooks Play) forced the members of the American Olympic hockey team to skate and skate and Skate until a fundamental question was answered correctly: Who do you play for?

Did not play for the party. Did not play for ideology. Did not play for our own financial or social interests. Played for the United States of America. And if the current executive power refuses to recognize the basic truth that it is or should be for the United States of America, the system has necessarily started its collapse.

Judge Wilkinson is holding in the hope that the executive will leave its current course. All Americans who really love this country must have that hope. And we all have to pray that it will flourish.