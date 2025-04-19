



Pickleball, a fast hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has exploded in popularity throughout the country. (Bernama Pic) Kuala Lumpur :

Once a niche American pastime, pickleball quickly wins grip in Malaysia. However, it seems that not everyone is happy. A quick hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, the sport has exploded in popularity nationwide, who has attracted players of all ages with its accessible rules and dynamic gameplay. Played with paddles on a court of 6.1 m wide and 13.4 million tall, pickleball Is both embraced for recreation and competitive game. Nevertheless, the more PickleBall, as more Pickleball, are introduced, which are often replaced or change existing tennis and badminton facilities, the sport draws criticism from traditional racquet games. Complaints have emerged about changes in shared courts, with some players expressing concern about the visual disruption and the potential wear of the building. Despite the return, the momentum does not show any signs of delay. We experienced resistance early, whereby some operators reject our requests to use their courts because of the fear that the ball would damage the surface, said President Farrel Choo, president of Malaysian Pickleball Association (MPA), who introduced the sport to Miri, Sarawak. But we were lucky that others allowed us to play, and we have always ensured that the band markings are removed after each session. A further bottleneck is the high costs of renting courts for pickleball, whereby some locations up to RM70 per hour, although Choo explains that prices are determined by market forces and largely outside the MPS check. When we started in Miri, the court rental was as low as RM27 to RM30 per hour, he noticed. But as the demand rises, prices rise and the operators are responsible for determining these rates. Given the rapid rise of active players rural from 2,000 in March last year to more than 10,000 in November, the clear many Malaysians agree with this motto. (Bernama Pic) Yet he believes that the more dedicated pickleball facilities are built, the costs will eventually fall. Although some remain skeptical about the long -term location of the sport, Choo remains sure that it is not just a passing whim. He points to his local growth of 2,000 active players in March last year to more than 10,000 in November as proof of the growing popularity and potential endurance. In the United States, 14% of the population plays pickleball. Our goal is to reach 10% of the Malaysian population within the following decade, he added. Looking ahead, the MPA is investigating new roads for expansion, including lobbying for the recording of pickleball in future editions of the Malaysia games (games (Soul). The association is also preparing to organize the inaugural pickleball Malaysia in July in Sarawak, which is expected to attract local and international players.

