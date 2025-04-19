South Carolina Football, Shane Beamer's Underclassmen Shine in 2025 Spring Game





Columbia Freshman Quarterback Cutter Woods stood out in the spring match 2025 for South Carolina Football on April 18 and placed 120 meters under the lights in Williams-Brice Stadium in his first time. Woods started passing 6-of-13 after replacing starter Lanorris Sellers. Both played for Team Black, who lost 10-7 to Team Garnet. Woods had a hasty touchdown for the only score of his team. Woods was just one of the underclass that performed well for coach Shane Beamer. Redshirt first -year student Mason Love Scheen Scheen and both a punt and a kicker, just like first -year Peyton Argent and a crowd of broad recipients contributed with high -quality catches, including first -year Brian Rowe who caught five passes for 45 yards. First -year student Malik Clark caught a touchdown of 16 meters from Luke Doty for the only score of Garnet. South Carolina Spring Game Score Updates Teams 1q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Team Grenade 0 10 10 10 10 Team Black 0 7 7 7 7 Woods had the chance to lead Team Black to a game-winning scoring ride, but Buddy Mack III chose him to maintain the 10-7 lead. Running back to Matthew Fuller needed help, but only walked off the field for a few minutes from the last quarter. The running had two Carry's for 13 meters at the time of the injury. It didn't seem like a big injury from the perspective of the press box. Doty connected with first -year student Malik Clark for a touchdown to end the first half. Love's extra point was good. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Woods ends a scoring drive of 75 meters with a short run for the score. Real first-year cutter Woods impressed from a 51-yard pass to Vandrevius Jacobs. Mason Love's 36-Yard Field goal gets the first points of the night on the board. MyLes Norwood jumped on the route and intercepted Air Noland, causing a series of bad steps from Noland to stop in the second quarter. Seller evening is done after two disks and transfer QB from Ohio State Air Noland checks in with two minutes to play in the first quarter. Jaron Willis originally intercepted Lanorris sellers with 5:15 in the first quarter, but the referees judged it and said that Willis came out of the borders to catch the ball. After Team Black could not score, Team Garnet three went on the first ride of the game. It was not Dante Reno to start the first ride for Team Garnet, even though he was the most important quarterback on the Roster. Team Black did not score on the opening ride, but successfully completed a Wishbone Double Pass from Lanorris Sellers to Jordan Dingle. What time is South Carolina's spring football match today? Date: April 18

April 18 Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

N/A Radio: 107.5 The game Fans of South Carolina cannot watch the spring match live, but get a look behind the scenes of the spring football exercise as part of an all-access exercise show in South Carolina. This will be broadcast later this spring and summer on the SEC network and other ESPN platforms. According to the program: "ESPN has given SEC MPs the option to air the Spring Football game live on the SEC network or SEC network+ or offer an original spring football show of 30 minutes to replace it on ESPN platforms." South Carolina Spring Game Injury From April 17, the following players will not play in the spring game. This list will be updated on Friday. At Michael Smith

DL Caleb Williams

Ol Ryan Bruger

Ol Damola Ajidahun South Carolina Football Spring Game Roster Click on the tweet below to see an image of the grid for the 2025 Garnet and Black Spring Game: South Carolina Football 2025 schedule Conference games are daring. August 31 versus Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

September 6 versus South Carolina State

September 13 vs Vanderbilt

September 20 in Missouri

27 Sept. VS Kentucky

October 11 at LSU

October 18 Kona Oklahoa

October 25 versus Alabama

November 1 and Ole Miss

November 15 on Texas A&M

November 22 vs. Coastal Carolina

November 29 versus Clemson Lulu Kesin treats South Carolina Athletics for the Greenville News and the USA Today Network. E -mail her on[email protected]And follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @lulukesin

