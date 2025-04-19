(CNN) It is the end of an era for early Saturday morning Football Programming, because iconic broadcaster Lee Corso retires from ESPNS College Gameday After the shows week 1 broadcast on August 30.

Corso was a former main football coach in Louisville, Indiana and Noord -Iillinois before he joined the network in 1987 and is part of it Gameday Since the show in 1993, traveling campus to Campus started.

My family and I will be owed forever for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College Gameday The 89-year-old said for almost 40 years In a statement released by ESPN. I have a treasure of many friends, good memories and some unusual experiences to take to my retirement.

In 1996, Corso started something that had a lasting impact, not only on the show, but also at university football as a whole: oversized mascot headwear during live broadcasts.

In anticipation of those seasons, the state-penn of Ohio State-Penn, Corso put on the Buckeyes Mascot Brutus head cover and the rest was history.

Since then, Corso has dressed as Notre Ladies who fights Irish gnome, the Stanford tree, and even rode a motorcycle with the Oregon Duck, among many others who smile not only to the faces of fans, but also his colleagues.

Corso would attract the comically large headpiece while he did game forecasts, held a ticonderoga no. 2 pencil in hand and spoken his famous slogan, not so fast, my friend. This famous tradition has been a staple in the field of ESPNS College Football coverage for almost four decades.

Corso has made 430 mascot headgear selections of all time and compiled a record of 286-144. At Brutus Head he has thrown the most 45 times with Alabamas Big as -kop in second place with 38 picks.

It has been one of the greatest pleasures and privileges of my life to work with, to laugh and learn from Lee Corso for more than 35 incredible years, said Chris Fowler, who organized himself College Gameday And worked next to Corso from 1990-2014.

His courage and resilience have inspired millions. Because of his groundbreaking work College GamedayLee has been an indelible power in the growth of popularity of university football. He is a born entertainer and single television talent. But in his heart, hell is always a coach, with a lasting love and respect for the game and the people who play it.

The location for the last show still has to be announced, but week 1 has selected framework matchups, including Texas in Ohio State and Alabama who travel to Corsos Alma Mater, Florida State.

For me, ESPN has been exceptionally generous, especially in recent years, Corso added to Thursday's statement. They housed me and supported me, just like my colleagues in the early days of College Gameday. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement.

Herbstreit has been sitting next to Corso since 1996 and said in the ESPN's statement: Coach Corso has had an iconic run in the broadcast and was all lucky that they were there to see. He taught me so much together during our time and he was like a second father for me. It was my absolute honor to have the best chair in the house to see how coach put that mascot head every week.

Corso, who will be 90 for the last show, played College Football with the Seminoles in the 1950s and held the school record for interceptions for two decades. He is a member of the Athletic Halls of Fame in Florida State, Louisville and Indiana, next to the state of Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

Corso ended his statement with a nod to the viewers who tuned to view him all those years: and so that I don't forget, the fans really a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this great opportunity and gave me the support to guarantee success. I am really grateful.

