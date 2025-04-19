



Colorado Springs, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is proud to announce a transforming partnership with Playbook As the official sports management platform for its member clubs and chapters of the state. This collaboration will enable member organizations to deliver dedicated web-based platforms and advanced software tools to stimulate sustainable grass growth and involvement throughout the country, with a primary focus on promoting local play options for youth and adult field hockey athletes of all skills and skills. The partnership marks an important step forward in streamlining the activities and improving the organizational general experience by offering PlayBooks extensive software platform, e -mail marketing and websites services for do not costCreating the most productive members' package ever offered to the American Veldhockeys member organizations, including clubs, chapters of the state and affiliated organizations such as tournament operators, such as the United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) and others. The core of this partnership is PlayBooks Engagement to support the development of Grassroots. In addition to helping sports organizations to streamline activities through their powerful all-in-one platform, PlayBook organizes free events for youth athletes in 50+ professional and college stadiums in the United States. This offers clubs and players one -off experiences that elevate the sport and inspire the next generation of athletes. With PlayBooks advanced technology, American field hockey organizations will benefit from an all-in-one solution that simplifies membership management, event planning, registrations, communication and more. Although the administrative burden is considerably reduced and members' organizations enable themselves to concentrate on field hockey and grow the game and their companies and to involve their communities more effectively. Operation with PlayBook is a game changer for USA Field Hockey, said Sally Goggin, USA Field Hockeys National Sport Development Director. PlayBook offers state chapters the tools and infrastructure that are needed to grow the game at the local level, which is vital for our long -term success. In addition, offering every club shows a free website and registration software solution, PlayBooks shows real investments in our community. We are incredibly enthusiastic about what this means for the future of our sport. Main benefits of the Playbook partnership

#

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, American field hockey member clubs and chapters of the State will receive the following benefits on do not cost: All-in-One software platform for event registration, payment, competition and team management : Member organizations have access to PlayBooks Powerful club, competition and program management tools, designed to simplify tasks such as registration, planning and communication, all within one integrated platform that seamless membership in USA Field Hockey confirms.

: Member organizations have access to PlayBooks Powerful club, competition and program management tools, designed to simplify tasks such as registration, planning and communication, all within one integrated platform that seamless membership in USA Field Hockey confirms. Premium e -mail marketing : Playbooks E -mail marketing platform, PlayBook Mail, enables clubs and state chapters to easily manage and follow communication with their members. Included in PlayBook Mail are hundreds of brand templates, advanced segmentation functions and analyzes to help optimize E -mail campaigns, all at no cost.

: Playbooks E -mail marketing platform, PlayBook Mail, enables clubs and state chapters to easily manage and follow communication with their members. Included in PlayBook Mail are hundreds of brand templates, advanced segmentation functions and analyzes to help optimize E -mail campaigns, all at no cost. Custom website -design and services : PlayBook offers member organizations, such as clubs and chapters of the state, with professional, ultramodern website designs to improve their digital presence. These custom websites will serve as a central hub for local and regional schemes, events and important information, making it easier for members to connect and involved in their component basis.

: PlayBook offers member organizations, such as clubs and chapters of the state, with professional, ultramodern website designs to improve their digital presence. These custom websites will serve as a central hub for local and regional schemes, events and important information, making it easier for members to connect and involved in their component basis. Dedicated business success coaching : PlayBooks Expert Business Success Coaches are available for member clubs and chapters of the State for unlimited support, so that they can maximize the platforms and optimize their activities.

: PlayBooks Expert Business Success Coaches are available for member clubs and chapters of the State for unlimited support, so that they can maximize the platforms and optimize their activities. Professional website and brand support: PlayBook offers member clubs and chapters of the state a tailor -made website to strengthen their online presence and to improve the involvement of members. This partnership is ready to bring about a revolution in the way USA Field Hockey and its member organizations operate, lower costs and improve overall efficiency. With PlayBooks Powerful Tools, USA Field Hockey is well positioned to continue his mission to grow and promote the sport at every level, from the Grassroots level to the national office, making the US success in the US and on the international stage possible. PlayBook is an all-in-one sports management platform that enables sports organizations to streamline activities, grow their community and improve involvement. From membership and event management to communication and fundraising, PlayBook offers innovative tools that are designed to increase every aspect of sports administration. If you are an American field hockey member club or state chapter that is ready to take advantage of the powerful tools offered by PlayBook and streamlining your activities, get started by claiming your free US Field Hockey/Playbookmember Benefit package Today. Click here for more information about the membership of the USA hockey for more information about the other benefits you receive at the USA Field Hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usafieldhockey.com/news/2025/april/18/usa-field-hockey-playbook-announce-strategic-partnership-to-support-member-clubs-state-chapters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos