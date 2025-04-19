



Macao, April 19, 2025

Olympic gold medal winner and China's Ster -Paddler Wang Chuqin survived a big upset on Friday by the German Benedikt Duda to secure his place in the semi -final of the ITTF men's and women's world cup Macao 2025. In an epic collision of left-handed players, Wang Duda conquered to win 4-3. After exchanging the first six games, Duda claimed the match point in the decision maker, but Wang held his nerve and stopped three straight points to seal a 12-10 victory. “From the third game I was in a clear disadvantage. The consistency and shot quality of my opponent during rallies surpassed what I expected. Even my high -quality shots were blocked and eliminated by his placement,” Wang said after the game. “I had to fight for every point, just try to hang there.” Another collision contained China's Lin Shidong against Sweden's Star Triels Moregard. Lin wiped the Olympic singles silver medal winner 4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 20-18, 11-6) to stand against teammate Liang Jingkun in the semi-finals. Liang previously defeated Slovenia's Darko Jorgic 4-2, reports Xinhua. In the singles of the ladies, the China's Chen Xingtong Bruna Takahashi of Brazil defeated 4-1, while title defender Sun Yingsha from China from Chinese Chinese Taipei with the same score enlightened. The two will be in the semi -final on Saturday. The young talent of China, Kuai -man, came from two games to win four consecutive and beat her teammate Wang Manyu. The fourth game was mostly exciting, with the two fights for a moving 18-16 finish. “It was my first time that I was confronted in a large international tournament, and I was very happy to get the chance to play against her,” Kuai said, adding that she had a more relaxed mindset. The ITTF Men's and World Cup Macao 2025 is organized from 14 to 20 April in the Illustrious Galaxy Arena, Macao. This marks the second consecutive year of the prestigious Singles World Cup after his successful return in 2024 (Agency)

