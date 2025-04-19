I try to think of a season in which I had lower expectations for the New York Islanders, and I have problems reminding it. During the low point of the rebuilding of Garth Snow, there were at least managements about collecting and hoarding assets, where you exchanged Andy Suttons (because I am an expert) for a pick that was later packaged to go up and set up Brock Nelson.

(Snow had a very mixed record of acting up and down, such as the time he exchanged to select Calvin de Haan by publishing picks used on Nick Leddy and Erik Haula. But sometimes it worked out. Nikita Filatov wasn't us bust.)

Anyway, I had bubbles for the islands this year and that is about as high as they have ever received. Yes, there were injuries, but there were also healthy islanders who did insufficient but fully predictable loss-facilitating things given their talent and teammates. They returned, insufficient schedule plus Anthony Duclair and Max Tsyplakov, two nice additions, but not the kind that you would think that something has been meaningfully changed.

And it doesn't have. Last night they graciously put an end to this season with an embarrassing, strange man-curl 6-1 bladder loss for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended the season to win six in a row while they barely missed the play-offs.

Playing as a Dog Slobber in the final seems oh so suitable for 2024-25. Hudson Fasching was given the only goal to double his season, was {Chefs Kiss} A Masterclass in summarizing the season in one event. Admittedly, this team had a number of clear places (eg otherwise Lee in a large bounce back year while he tried to request them for relevance), and in general I like a lot of the players and I do not blame them for their collective fate. But in general the season reflected the narrow, delusion believing in this group of the man's man at the helm.

If Lou Lamoriello is in charge of their low season (and all signs suggest that he will be), then it goes better in that major operation, and not the kind that means that the first round picks is fired for middle animals or to subsidize cap-dumps. Hopefully there is a realization that there was no last summer, so we do not have to pass another someone else's 82 games, the hope misplaced, while the realistic outcome stares at us in the face, as Patrick Roy praises that surpasses the opposition while losing badly.

I say one last time that the contrast between Lous approach and Doug Armstrongs with the Blues Eye opening is. One will allow errors and be aggressive in repairing them, the other is really, really thoroughly to ensure that nobody talks to the media.

It's almost like you can build a strong team culture without House hat and uniform figures. Imagine!

Islanders News

Post-mortem: Missing the play-offs stinks, says Bo. [Newsday]

Three take -away restaurants: 1. You suck. 2. You suck. 3. You suck collectively, but it is not your fault. [Isles]

The Skinny: The Isles finished for the first time since 1993-94 at NHL -.500, when they went 36-36-12 in a season of 84 game. [Isles]

The islanders have many defenders and should probably have less in the future. [Post]

Some of the fun things Boomer (blowhard) Esia said about his son-in-law because he probably closed his NHL career. [THN]

A actually neat story that comes from Bridgeport! Ross Mitton and Marshall Warren. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

None of Last night scores Made in the least, except to ensure that the islands ended with the 10th best lottery opportunities.

In a pleasant surprise, Dougie Hamilton returned to the Line -up of Devils for Play -offs just in time. Probably still losing Carolina, but I hope they don't. [NHL]

Is Connor Bedard a man in Toronto? (No.) Is that why it is something to speculate that he wants from miserable chicago? Enough to generate this quote: if I looked a bit sad on the couch or something, people might get it out of the context. [NHL]

Son of Bourne predicts the eastern matchups. [Sportsnet]

The jets signed Neal Pionk for a six-year-old, $ 7 million AAV extension. With a similar points total (but not entirely UFA), could that be the ceiling for Noah Dobson's next contract? [NHL]

A comment for readers

Hey, everyone. Thank you for reading and commenting on the entire season. Thank you for even occasionally being civil or graceful for each other, even if you have very strong beliefs about a professional sports team. The Someone on the internet is wrong Vibe is strong with this couple, but that also applies to the sense of humor, the feeling of absurdity and the gallg -existentially Why are we here? Yet we are here. of all this.

Those among us who write here with bylines do it almost as a work of love and to facilitate a conversation about our favorite team/torment. Were all busy and only became busier in our respective life, so thank you for being back and be patient if we post too late or have something wrong. (Thank you also for accepting the worst when your comments are moderated by robots that go beyond our immediate control.)

I am really enthusiastic about the NHL -Splay -Futs As a neutral, try to keep that so good to deal with important islanders. It is a crucial outdoor season, and I am glad that you will all be here to digest it.