Syracuse Orange Football: Four more players go into the transfer portal





With the Spring Transfer Portal window now officially opened, various other members of the Syracuse Orange Roster seem to test the waters. Six more players enter the transfer portal. The full list contains defensive lineman Xavier Miles, Quarterbacks AJ Miller and Patrick Gusser, who run back Jordan Montanez and attacking rulers Willie Goodacre and Kalan Ellis. Goodacre announced His decision on Wednesday. The resident of Denton, Texas, joined the orange that was assessed as a three -star recruitment by 247Sports, Rivals, ON3 and ESPN. He visited Cuse and Kansas two summers ago and finally chose the orange offers from the Jayhawks, Arizona State” Byu” Michigan StateNebraska and other programs. On six-foot five and 331 pounds, 247Sports ranked goodacre as a top 100 interior offensive lineman. He did not appear in games for Syracuse in 2024. Ellis had left the orange after the spring 2024 Miller and Gusser stays on the attacking side of the ball and looking for new opportunities. None of the two walk-ons played for the Orange last season and stood for a tough battle for playing time with Rickie Collins, which was still called the starter plus three-star recruits Jakhari Williams, Luke Carney and Rich Belin on the Roster. Montanez had to deal with a similar situation when declining. Montanez joined the Orange as a PWO and came to the program as a non -ranked recruit, but with offers from a few remarkable teams. The Texas resident took a Redshirt year in 2024 and flashed a potential short during Syracuses Spring Game, but finding consistent playing time would have been difficult with Yasin Willis, Jaden Hart, Will Nixon and other candidates in the mix. Finally, there is miles. On six foot three and 310 pounds. offers by RutgersBoston College, Michigan State and West Virginia. Miles did not play during the entire regular season, but saw his first and only action during the DirectV Holiday Bowl. Just like Montanez, Miles showed some promise during the spring game. Apart from these players, two other remarkable names that also seem to be to the portal are veteran -wide receiver Trebor Pena and attacking lineman David Wohlabaugh Jr. The Spring Portal window will close on April 25. As always, keep you well informed of the latest transfer portal news when it comes in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2025/4/18/24410157/syracuse-orange-football-transfer-portal-departures-miles-miller-montanez-goodacre-pena-fran-brown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos