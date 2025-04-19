Southcoast Girls Hockey Player of the Year for 2025 Fan Poll





Winter Super teams are on the road, but before we arrive there, we need help from our readers. This year our readers will help determine our players of the year in every sport. Just as we did with the Themalandfemale athletes of the year, our readers will have a say in who our players of the year are. We have reduced the list of the best of the best in an even more elite group (not an easy task). We have limited each school to a maximum of one candidate. Vote Girlshockey Player of the Year at our high school. The voices of the reader will make up 25% of the count, with sports editor Laurie Los Lee the rest of the mood. The voting is closed on Friday, April 25. Kacey Curran, Bishop Stang With 10 goals and 15 assists such as Senior, Curran exceeded 100 points for her career this year when the Spartans made a historic run to the DIV. 1 State Final for the first time in the history of the programs. A good skater that is strong on pucks and hard to play against, said head coach Bill Theodore. Vivienne Melo, Bishop Stang The first -year goalkeeper was instrumental in Bishop Stangs Rennen to the DIV. 1 state final with its performance in the net. She led the team with a 1.51 GAA EN .938 savings percentage. A hard -working and persistent competitor (side) kept us in games many times, Theodore said. Looking back: Bisschop Stang's Historic Girls Hockey Playoff Run ends in division 1 state final View list: Meet the Southcoast Boys and Girls Ice Hockey players to watch in 2024-25 Isa Rioux, bishop rod In her second year of Varsity Hockey, Rioux led the Div. 1 State finalist Spartans in scoring with 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points, which earns the Catholic Central League All-Star-Eer. She is a gifted skater that concentrates our top line, said Theodore. She can control the outcome of a game and makes her teammates better with her playing skills.

