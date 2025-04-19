Father Sanjay Bangar asked child Anaya to stop cricket, said: “There is no room for it …”







Anaya Bangar has been the city's conversation on social media since the world got to know her transformation trip. Anaya underwent hormone replacement therapy and gender-confirming surgery to better adapt to the way in which she identified herself. However, the changes amounted to major costs for Anaya, who was told by her own father that there is no room for her in Cricket. Already in a fight against society, against the conflict of spirit and demons of the outside world, Anaya had to give up the sport where she kept properly. In an interview on Lallantop, Anaya opened her decision to leave Cricket. Although the subject was understandably a sensitive, since her father's message came, Anaya said that her Sanjay made it clear that there is no room for her in the future in Cricket. This is how the conversation went. Interviewer: “You said your father asked you to stop playing cricket, because there is no room for you in the sport anymore.” Anaya: “I don't want to talk about my father in this interview.” Interviewer: “The video is already available in the public domain. You called it yourself, I just quote you.” Anaya: “Yes, I am aware of that. He just stated a fact that there is no place for me in Cricket. I had to take a position for myself. I did get suicide thoughts because it felt as if the whole world was against me and the decision I made (hormone therapy to become a woman) has not left any room in this system. “I still had room for myself from the family's point of view. But it was not there in society, cricket or the outside world.” Furthermore in the interview, Anaya also revealed that a senior cricket player sent him naked, hoping to sleep with her after he had met the transformation. “I played with a number of well -known cricketers such as Musher Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain the secret of myself because my father is a well -known figure. The cricket world is filled with uncertainty and toxic masculinity,” she added. “There has been support and there have also been some intimidations. There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude photos of them.” “The person who used to give Gaalis for everyone. The same person then sat next to me and asked for my photos. In another case, when I was in India, I told a veteran cricket player about my situation. He told me we are going in the car. I want to sleep,” she explained. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/anaya-bangar-says-father-sanjay-asked-to-stop-playing-cricket-theres-no-space-for-me-8201212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos