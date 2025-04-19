



The Echl announced on Friday that Brandon Hawkins van de Walleye van Toledo was selected as the Warrior Hockey Echl most valuable player before 2024-25. Hawkins joins Chad Costello (2015-16 and 2016-17) as the only players in the 37-year history of Echls to receive the MVP prize in back-to-back seasons.

The Warrior hockey The most valuable player prize is awarded annually to the player who has been selected as the most valuable for his team, as determined in a vote of Echl coaches, broadcasters, media relationships directors and media members.

Cam Johnson from Florida finished second, followed by Kansas City Borchardt, Peter Bates from Wichita and Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima.

Named after the all-echl first team for the third consecutive season, Hawkins led the Echl for the second consecutive year with 89 points while he finished second with 37 goals and became in second place with 53 assists. He was also at the top of the competition with 336 shots on the goal, was bound in second place with 12 Power-Play Goals and bound for the sixth with seven game-winning goals.

This season Hawkins recorded at least one point in 48 of his 71 games, including 28 multiple points games. He was honored as an ECHL player of the month before January and was named the ECHL mid-season All-Star team.

Warrior hockey Echl most valuable player Award winners

2024-25 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

2023-24 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans

2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets

2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, all Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, all Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Poemrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Poemrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas Riverblades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana Icegators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana Icegators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Poemrays

1995-96 HUGO VIEWER, NASHVILLE KNIGHTS

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

