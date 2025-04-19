A year later: Utah Hockey Club players tell the story of the move to Utah

Salt Lake City Nick Bjugstad was in a park with his wife, weeks in the spring sun of Arizona, when the text came in.

It was at the beginning of April 2024. The Coyotes Forward had just returned home from a road trip after storing an injury. That meant some extra time with his family, but every peace of the moment quickly left when he read the message.

His wife was a mid-conversation when he broke up.

“We're going to move,” he said.

It is now a year since the news became official that the hockey activa of the Arizona Coyotes were sold to Ryan Smith and moved to Utah. That started a whirlwind year in which the Smith Entertainment Group built the Utah Hockey Club from the ground.

Branding was in a hurry, a temporary practical facility was devised and renovations to the Delta Center were planned. Most new franchises have years to set up things; Utah had months. As far as the players are concerned, it meant that it would leave a house and settled in a new one.

A year later, did it all sunk?

“Not yet,” said team captain Clayton Keller. “Maybe once I get home a bit and relax, you see a family and was just a bit low for a bit low.”

Perhaps that is the reason why all events that preceded the change still seem to fade together. When did they find out for the first time that it was all real? Some remember that social media reports, others remember team meetings. It all came together quickly for the former Coyotes.

Here is the story of the last days of the Arizona Coyotes and the first of the Utah Hockey Club of the memories of those who lived it.

On January 24, 2024, Ryan Smith made his intentions public: he wanted an NHL team. The Smith Entertainment Group announced that it had formally asked the NHL to start an expansion process for a potential Utah franchise and was ready to start a team in the 2024-25 season.

The latter part made waves in Arizona. The Coyotes were marred in years of struggle to find a permanent arena, it almost felt like they were the target.

Bjugstad: “If the player, as much as you say that it doesn't happen to you, it happens to you. When things were not done in Arizona, as far as sanctions on a new arena, we started to feel it.”

Defender Sean Durzi: “That weighed pretty hard. Some boys had families and houses, some boys just bought places, and then we hear rumors. Some people hear that it is true, some people hear that it is not true. It was disturbing in the beginning. It touched us pretty hard. We got a pretty good skid after that.”

On January 23, 2024, the Coyotes had 49 points (coincidentally, the same amount that Utah had on the same date in 2025) and were 4 points from the Play -off line. They would lose their next 14 games.

Vooruit Dylan Guenther: “It has swollen a bit on us, to be honest. It was a big weight that you sat there, you have family, people who ask all the time.”

Vooruit Josh Doan: “I think it's always in mind. Growing up, I got the chance to see potential movements with my father (Shane Doan). I think it influences the group in a way; there is always something that you don't really know.”

Something had indeed appeared. With the coyotes that were unable to give a timeline of when a new arena would be built, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman formulated a plan: deactivate the Coyotes and sells their hockey operational assets to an enthusiastic group in Utah.

He brought that plan to Coyotes Alex Meruelo on 6 March 2024.

Bjugstad: “After the All-Star break it started to cook a bit. I think of course you see things on Twitter and you see some of the best NHL reporters talking about it, and you go:” Okay, well, there is some way in some way. “

General Manager Bill Armstrong: “I heard rumbling when we were on the trade theadline (March 7). I think it was at the end of March when I got the call and heard what was going on. The competition called me and said,” You're going to move. ” That was it.

On April 10, 2024, the news started to leak out. Several reports emerged that “progress” had been made on a deal that would move the Coyotes to Utah.

Guenther: “I remember it was in Vancouver. It was also on my birthday; 21 big day. There had always been rumors, but you never really knew what was going to happen.”

Doan: “In the first instance it was a bit of a surprise, of course, with the season still going on. But the whole year everything was in the air, so you had a bit of a feeling that there is a chance, but you never really thought it would go so fast.”

Team Play-by-Play broadcaster Matt McConnell: “I really didn't think it was really until the end. I thought that if Elliote Friedman and Sportnet and those guys report it, it should have some legs.”

Keller: “Family texts your friends, social media, agents; we didn't really know if it was true or not. It took a while to find out the details, and then we had to play a game.”

The team went out and defeated Vancouver that evening with 3-2 in the extension, marked by Forward Logan Cooley's Overtime winner.

Durzi: “Me and Gunner (Guenther) laughed. We were not too good in a Power play that evening, and Bear (head coach Andr Tourigny) brought me and him. We had a Power Play in the extension and we went out for the second unit alone because he was not happy. Was an emotional day and good to win.”

The rumors and reports were really in Edmonton two days later.

Vooruit Jack McBain: “We didn't really know anything or not to believe. I think we were in Edmonton, and we arrived in a morning meeting, and they put the screen the top-five golf courses in Utah. That was their way to show us.”

Durzi: “We only heard messages with a few insiders and so on; and realistically we were just checking online, and then Bear pulled us in and had a conversation with us and said:” It's true. The rumors are true. “

Crouse: “Originally we found out on Twitter and then Bill came to us for the Edmonton game and told us it was legitimate.”

Armstrong: “I think it was really uncomfortable with the different ways of information. The players heard this, they heard that. And I think it was like a GM at a certain moment, you have to offer clarity, not complete clarity, but some clarity, because they had to understand what came on their way.”

McConnell: “It was terrible. I am not going to coat sugar. It was really tough day. My wife sent me an SMS with a song 'Start' by Chris Stapleton 'I can be your happy cent. You can be my four-leaf clover. Starting.” I listened to it about four times that morning.

The Coyotes played their last game on April 17, 2024 a 5-2 home win on the Oilers.

McConnell: “We had never really received the official 'they move', so we are:” Well, how do we present this? ” Tyson Nash was pretty emotional on the pregame show that night, and with Todd Walsh, who was the pregame show host, they just “in the heck with that, we're going to talk about the team, we're going to talk about the memories and everything else.” “

Cooley: “It was definitely an extremely strange game. It was strange on the way to the ice rink knowing that it will probably be the last time you put on that sweater. But it was cool to be part of hopefully never part of anything like that.”

Doan: “In a sense, it said well for now.

Durzi: “There were a lot of good, die-hard fans there, even in such a small building; many people who care about the ups and downs for the team. At the end of the day they showed up for us. Now you wanted to win for your city, and thought that the boys did a good work on just one game, and fans did a great job to show a little and show a little.”

Crouse: “I had been there for eight years. With the possibility to make eight years of contact with fans, it is absolutely difficult when you see them and see how deep sad they are. It was an emotional game.”

McConnell: “Nobody wanted to leave Mullet. The players threw hats in the crowd. When we were out of the air, my statistics brought a bottle of wine, so a group of us had some wine in the cabin and we all just wondered what is there?”

The next day, Ryan Smith met the players and hockey activities staff for the first time.

Crouse: “He entered the room with his wife, pulled a chair in front of the room and just had an honest conversation with us.”

Keller: “He gave us the feeling that you were talking, just like one of your friends. He has that great personality about him. He asked us several things we needed that we might not have had.”

Cooley: “We spoke about the fans for jazz and the support they get there, they knew it would also be special for hockey.”

Crouse: “I think that was a long way with our team at the time, as if he was not lying about anything or promises something he would not get through.”

Keller: “Then he took us, and you can really get to know someone on a golf course. We all left that meeting and that day with a smile on our face and very enthusiastic about where we were going in the following year.”

Cooley: “If boys were a bit down, it was excited to want to come to Utah.”

Armstrong: “I would say out of all his touches with the players, that was the biggest one. I don't know exactly how he does it. He has a special way with people. But our players needed to hear from him him, ity needed to get the sounded them, teay They They They They They They They They They They, They They They, They Where, They They They, They Where, Where They, They Where, They Where, They Where, They Where, They Where, Where They or Where, They Where, Where They or Where Them, Where Them They or Where Going and he's delivery in a big way.

The move became official that afternoon. The competition announced Utah as his latest franchise, which ensures a pretty hectic summer. The team held a welcome event the next week and the new team started working on the inaugural season. A year later it still starts to sink in what happened.

Guenther: “I knew nothing about Utah. I knew a bit where it was on the map and so. I didn't really expect that I would ever go to Utah. I had a suitcase and a car, so it was an easy move.”

McBain: “It was a fairly easy transition. We heard great things about Utah, so it was exciting to get into a new market, a new atmosphere.”

McConnell: “The welcome event was a highlight of my career. I was blown away by the enthusiasm. I just thought of what cool it would be to be able to call games in Utah, the professionalism blew me away. It was only a 180 of what I was used to, and it remains an 180 of what I am used to so far.”

Armstrong: “It is funny when you look back, it seems a long time ago because you are so deeply rooted in the season and everything. From the moment we landed, it was on. It was one after the other. It was so exciting for us to be in Utah, to be with the fans and passion.”

Crouse: “I am honored to be part of it. This is something very cool that not many players continue, and something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Cooley: “I didn't know much about Utah or something. I didn't know it would be something like that. Of course it was crazy, but to be honest I couldn't be happier to be here now.”

Bjugstad: “I'm glad it happened. I really enjoyed being here.”