



The stunning unbeaten century of Captain Kathryn Bryce and three wickets were still not enough to keep the World Cup hop of Scotland alive while Ireland took a one-wicket victory with the last ball in Lahore. The Scots had to win with a big margin, in combination with defeat for Bangladesh against Pakistan on Saturday, to get the chance to finish second in the qualifying tournament, while Ireland no longer had a running. And despite a shaky start on 19-3, Bryce took control of a personal best knock of 131 to help Scotland until 268, their highest ODI score ever, because they looked good for the victory. Ireland, however, came back to set up an extremely tense final in which Bryce Vier was hit, took her third wicket, before successive legs in the last two balls Ireland gave the two runs they needed for the victory. Ailsa Lister shared a 62 partnership with Bryce before he fell over for 27 balls in the 20th of the impressive innings of Scotland. The skipper continued with the support of Megan McCall (15), Katherine Fraser (33) and Priyanaz Chatterji (26). And Rachel Slater arrived for the last five overs at the Fold and did not end up at 13 of 11 balls when Bryce completed an incredible innings with her 14th four from the last delivery to go with her two sixes. Ireland -captain Gaby Lewis started the resistance with the bat and set up 109 for the first wicket with colleague opener Sarah Forbes, but it was the crucial undefeated 57 of Laura Delany who brought them over the line. After losing Leah Paul (11), Louise Little (one) and Sophie McMahon (three) in little more than four overs, hung in Delany and formed a crucial eighth wicket stand with Jane Maguire, with the couple scored 50 balls. When Maguire was caught over the bowling of Slater just before the 49th, it seemed as if the Momentum had waved scotland again, like when Bryce Ava bowed in the ball after he got four in the final. But with two more deliveries, Cara Murray and Delany both benefited from Been Byes to break the hearts of Scotland and end their hope to play in the autumn at the World Cup in India. They end their campaign with two wins from five games, just like Ireland, behind the top two Pakistan and Bangladesh. West -India have an external chance to jump Bangladesh with a big win over Thailand, assuming that Pakistan wins.

