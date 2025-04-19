County Cricket Day two: Sussex V Surrey, Hampshire V Somerset and more Live | County Championship





The wind and rain slowly easing across all but western Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm hazy sunshine. Cooler along North Sea coasts. “,”elementId”:”959b667c-7c11-489d-a0f4-40f1bbceaf95″}]”Attributes”: {“Pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1745054591000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “05.23EDt”, “BlockLastUlked” blocklastuped: 174505555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 “:” 05.26edt “,” BlockFirst Publiced ​​”: 1745054810000,” Blockfirst Publicutdisplay “:” 05.26edt “,” BlockfirstPublicSplayNotimezone “:” 05.26 “,” Title “[]”Primarydateline”: “Sat 19 Apr 2025 07.08 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Saturday, April 19, 2025 05.22 EDT”}, {“ID”: “6800F4A38F089C7BF64D68EE”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Good morning from a wet Manchester. The sun like a scrape of butter on some greaseproof paper. “,”elementId”:”e2dad3a8-db4c-4c54-bb0d-5d55fd0c04c6″}]”Attributes”: {“pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1745054543000, “Blockcreateddeddisplay”: “05.22Dtt”, “Blocklastupdate” play: 1745055555555555555555555555555555555 “:” 05.22edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1745054543000,” Blockfirst Publicutdisplay “:” 05.22edt “,” Blockfirst Publicut display zone “:” 05.22 “,” Title “contributions”, “Bible”, “[]”Primarydateline”: “Sat 19 Apr 2025 07.08 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Saturday 19 Apr 2025 05.22 Edt”}]”Filterkeyevents”: False, “ID”: “Key-Event-Caresel-Mobile”, “Web-Rodesel-Mobile”, “,”, “,” “Rentertaresel-Mobile”, “” Rescaresel-Mobile “,” “Rescaresel-Mobile”: “:” “Rentertaresel-Mobile”: “:” “Rentertaresel-Mobile “Web”> Web “Web” Web “> Web” Web “> Web”> Web “Web”> Web “Web”> Web “> Web”> Web “Web”> Web “Web” Weben “> Web”: “Web”: “Web” Web “> Web” Web “::: Important events Only show important events Switch on JavaScript to use this function A 25 ball fifty for the long! 150 for Bracey The Long Boom-Booms Gloucs past 450Bracey flows beyond 150. Knows on the rear. In other news, is Tom now the most common current name for a batter? See Lammonby/Haines/Abell/Banton/Clark/ALSOP. Part Successive tons for Sussex's Tom Haines After a hundred against Somerset last week, Tom Haines has another – this time against the 2024 champions. It will brighten up the Twinkeling in Rob Keys Eye. Tom and on the other hand has his own fifty, Sussex continues while they blew, 267-2. Tom Haines is very good at cricket. pic.twitter.com/rbemxcvvrp – SUSSEX Cricket (@SUSSEXCCC) April 19, 2025 \ n \ n “}}”/> Part Updated on 07.03 EDT An early wicket for Kasun Rajitha In Chelmsford, snake for 48. Rajitha has signed for five champion matches with Essex (starting with this, against Worcs), and got to know Essex director of Cricket Chris Silverwood when Silverwood spent two years as Sri Lankan Coach. Part Read and McKinney are on the road at CLS. Yorkshire bowed for 307. Potts and played Bess for 66, four wickets each for Raine and Doggett. Part The Lange de Lumping: 4, 6, 6. Glos 410-9. Part Dom Bess has brought Yorkshire over the 300 line with a border, but he loses partners, Ben Raine has bent Sears to collect his fourth wickets of the innings. And Cameron Green, Reluctantly, the field in Canterbury has to leave to stare down the referee after he has published him (unhappy) LBW, but the UMP keeps his finger raised until it turns a tail. Gloucs 385-9. Part Love optimism oF Nathan Gilchrist, who tries to bounce Cameron Green. Part Cameron Green, Cramp dissolved Has taken its place in the middle with James Bracey in Canterbury. Both are on undefeated hundreds. A pepper pot and a pintot. Part Delayed Starts … In Edgbaston, Old Trafford and Southampon. All should have to Get started at 11.30 am. Part More sensational young talent To add to the Australian Juggernaut? Goody. Part Reports from Old Trafford Set a start of 11.30, the covers already switched off. Part Hi early. Good Morning Tim Maitland! Looking at the weather radar and the bizarre sight of rain that makes its way from the Land from Southeast to Northwest, which I didn't think it once did when I was a child, it seems that you might check in a horrible day in delays and restarts except Durham, which seems to be honest. A good time to mention that Yorkshires Dom Bess supports his first championship century against Worcestershire with an unbeaten half a century in Chester-le-Street. It seems strange that it is being taken since his first class debut in 2016 and several wrong turns to reach three digits. It would be cool if he builds on his 57, not with another big score today … especially when he started his season with James Vince-like scores of 1, 0 and 7. Speaking of Vince (Clunk), Hes had a good week with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League: 101 against a ridiculous success rate of 234 against Multan Sultans, a duck with two balls against the Lahore Qalandars* and most recently 70 with a Sedate Versus de Quetta Gladiators.

*Apparently a roaming, ascetic Sufi -Derwish. I was just reading about that. Stay enormously missed in Hampshire, and by readers/writers of Cclive, but I hope the move is a happy one for him. Part Updated on 05.49 EDT Score on the doors Division one Borststraat: Durham v Yorkshire 295-8 Chelmsford: Essex 179 V Worcestershire 98-4 Southampton: Hampshire v Somerset 94-6 Hobby: Sussex 227-2 V Surrey Edgbastone: Warwickshire 34-2 V Nottinghamshire Division two The provincial land: Derbantshire 216-4 V Northhamptoneshire Canterbury: Kent V Gloucestershire 365-7 Old Trafford: Lancashire 61-3 V Leicestershire Start with delayed Lords: Middlesex 63-0 V Glamorgan 199 Part WEATHER WEATHER An East-West Gap: Saturday starts cloudy, wet and windy in the west with heavy rain and hill mist. The wind and rain slowly escape over anything but West -Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm blurry sunshine. Cooler along the North Sea coasts. Part Preamble Good morning From a wet manchester. The sun like a scrap butter on some grease -free paper. Part

