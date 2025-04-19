



A staff member demonstrates exhibitions during a press preview at HK Scifest 2025 in the Hong Kong Science Museum in Hong Kong, on April 17, 2025 (Adam Lam / China Daily) Hong Kong HK Scifest 2025Hong Kongs Flagship Science Promotion Event, which started on Friday, runs until 27 April under the theme “Local Contributions in Science”, in the Hong Kong Science Museum. The event of more than 50 partners to join in with more than 50 partners, offers more than 100 exciting science programs, including workshops, lectures, seminars, film screenings and site visits. The exhibition hall on the ground floor of the museum will be converted into a “scientific bazaar” during the weekend and holidays during the festival, and functions of activities with practical science demonstrations and mini-exhibitions. Next-Gen Fashion Showcase Next@Fashion InstyleOffering an all-in-one sourcing platform for the fashion-supply chain, debuts on April 27 in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. This innovative space bridges advanced materials with fashion design, which shows how sustainable technologies can change in Tomorrows-styles. Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the four -day showcase will contain more than 60 suppliers of the following generation of materials in addition to renowned designers who make visionary items of clothing of this revolutionary textile. Founder of the Han Chong self -portrait serves as an ambassador for the initiative. The zone will organize around 400 exhibitors that include textiles, fashion technology, sustainable solutions, seasonal clothing, accessories and industrial partners. Macao organizes large tennis, tourist events The International Table Tennis Federation Men and World Cup World Cup Macao 2025 Started in Macao on Monday and will walk on Sunday. Forty -eight top players from all over the world contest in 13 sessions for a total of 1500 world ranking points. The city will also be the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo From 25 to 27 April in Venetian Macao. There will be around 1,501 cabins, including 320 in the mainland pavilion, and 324 of the International Pavilion, with more than 40,000 spectators on site. Organizers also expect more than seven million online viewers for the event.

