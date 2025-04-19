BCCI prohibits former Mumbai T20 League team franchise owner Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah in the middle of IPL 2025 for match-fixing scandal





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a decisive step in its continuous efforts to combat corruption within sport. In a recent statement, the BCCI has imposed a lifelong ban on Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, who served as a co-owner of a franchise that participated in the Mumbai T20 League. With this BCCI, their zero tolerance policy confirmed compared to any form of corrupt practices that can undermine the integrity of cricket. BCCI imposes a lifetime ban on one of the owner of the franchises of Mumbai T20 League Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah The lifelong prohibition was published by the BCCI Ombudsman, Justice Arun Mishra, after an investigation into an incident that took place during the 2019 edition of the Mumbai T20 League. The research showed that Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah had made corrupt approaches of two city -based cricketers, Dhawal Kulkarni and Bhavin Thakkar. This attempt to jeopardize the fairness of the game has resulted in the serious penalty, so that Bhamrah was effectively excluded from any involvement in cricket activities that controls the BCCI for the rest of his life. Also read:Sanjay Manjrekar ignores shocking Virat Kohli, Mrs. Dhoni to explain his top 10 batters in IPL 2025 Also read:Rahul Dravid finally responds to conversations around Rift with Sanju Samson Prior to RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash, says: “Me and Sanju are on …” Dhawal Kulkarni, one of the players who have been approached corrupt, is a seasoned medium bowler who has also had the opportunity to represent India on the international stage. His experience includes playing in 12 ODIS matches and a few T20i luminaires. Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah's involvement in Cricket extended further than the Mumbai T20 League, because he was also associated with the now-defined GT20 Canada tournament. Regarding the Mumbai T20 League, which will be brought new life this year after being suspended after the 2019 edition because of the COVID-19 Pandemie, Bhamrah is no longer connected to it. During his time at the competition, he held a co-ownership interest in the Sobo Supersonics franchise. Although the official order copy with regard to the ban of Bhamrah does not explicitly state the duration of the fine, it is clear that, according to the anti-corruption code of the BCCI, the potential criminal range for such violations of at least five years to a maximum lifelong prohibition plays. The seriousness of Bhamrah's actions apparently justified the strict fine that is available under the code. Also read:Solid update on the availability of Sanju Samson for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 collision in the midst of injury problems Also read:He has to wake up. Would have been out of the XI if it was another player ': Pujara Blasts PBKS star after flopshow in IPL 2025 “After completion of the investigation, ACU submitted its report and in which it is recommended that the respondent would be accused of Article 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.1 Read Article 2.5.1 and Article 2.5.2 of BCCI Anti Corruption code for participants. “ACU has also recommended that appropriate orders against the respondent can be assumed under the provisions of Article 4 and Article 5 of the Code.” According to the provisions described in the BCCIs Anti -corruption unit (ACU) code, any violation that falls under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3 or 2.1.4 is subject to a reach of fines. The code explicitly requires that individuals found guilty of offenses classified among these articles will be confronted with a ban on participation in cricket activities, ranging from a minimum period of five years to a maximum fine of a lifetime exclusion.

