Dunfermline: Craig Clay gives Neil Lennon Impact statement

The experienced midfielder also believes that the new boss has helped to use an even closer team spirit that, according to him, plays his role in improved performances.

Pars go in today's home collision with Partick Thistle and has won two of the four games since the arrival of Lennon, including the 1-0 success in Queen's Park Lastsaturday.

Clay, 32, played a key role in the structure of the decisive goal of Chris Kane, in his third consecutive start, which could not be seen at all under previous head coach, Michael Tidser.

“What he asks of us, we try to give, and I think you can see that we are giving everything on the field,” he said.

“The fans respond to that and they give us their support, so I think it's a feel -good factor at the moment.

“He could probably see that as a group we were perhaps a bit vulnerable, downstairs, little trust. He is playing players, giving them the freedom to play in the right areas, clearly no mess in the back.

“I think it's just the chains of some boys and just, in principle, want 110 percent, and then do your things on the right side of the field.”

Clay and his athletic teammates are now safe for automatic relegation – apart from the results of a profession – after Hamilton was deducted for 15 points for SPFL rules.

Accies are now at the bottom, 13 drift of the pars with nine points to play for.

Dunfermline also has a five-point advantage compared to Airdrieonians, who are ninth and in the relegation play-off place, and can secure complete safety with a victory, in combination with the diamonds that the Sameagaint Morton cannot do.

ClayExperi actually the drop with Sutton United last season of EFL (English football competition) two and is determined to prevent a repetition.

Craig Clay has greeted the team spirit under the PARS team. (Image: Craig Brown.) He called Team together as important and said that some rules brought in by Lennon, and extremely competitive table tennis have helped that helped further in the dressing room in East End.

“There are a few small, hard rules that the Gaffer brought in,” he continued.

“I might let him say, I don't know if it's my place, but yes, a few small lines where it is closer together if you are not on training and things like that, do more things. It's good.

“Of course you do your work when you are on the training pitch, but now boys play table tennis and so on, so it's that togetherness, just a little laugh and talk more, maybe get to know each other more.

“(With) the age gap and many new faces in January, to get to know each other on a personal level, it can be more difficult.

“From places I have been to, younger guys go together alone because they feel more pleasant, but I think it is a bit different here. All younger guys play table tennis with the older boys and things like that, so it's a really good feeling between the group.

“It's a great set of boys. There is not one bad boy there. It has been a good group in terms of boys throughout the season.

“Yes, it has not been the results that we wanted throughout the season, but I think you can now see even more that everyone comes together and ensure that we achieve that goal to get ourselves safe.”

The fate of Dunfermline is in your own hands in that respect, and clay would like to avoid a second consecutive relegation.

“I was banned once and it wasn't a nice feeling, so hopefully that's the first and last time,” he said.

“I don't want to be banned again. It's not a nice feeling.

“That was at Sutton last year, so it was pretty recent. As I said, no feeling. It has a knock-on effect for everyone to do with the club, so we have to make sure that that doesn't happen anymore.

“I know it was thrown around a lot, but perhaps we had few groups last year (at Sutton). It was not as close as the group should have been, but this was a close group all year round, even because of the difficult times.

“But I think you can see more recently that everyone comes together and move in the right direction, and also the fans.

“Like I said, we give everything on the field and you can see that they are popping up in numbers, heard themselves, even on Saturday in Queen's Park.

“So, yes, if everyone moves in the right direction, hopefully you will get where you want to be.”

Today's visitors, who are still in the fourth and final promotion -play -off place, have lost their last two games -to Airdrie and Hamilton.

Pars was also 4-1 winners at Firhill when they last met in January, but did not defeat the Jags at home in the last three attempts.

“Wecan does not take lightly, they are a good team,” Clay added.

“They fight for that fourth place, so they fight for something like we are, but I think it's about us on our patch.

“I think we are in decent enough to win two of the last three, so they will also be wary of us.

“We just have to keep doing what we have done, plus improvement, making small tweaks and give it everything and ensure that we come out with a positive result.”