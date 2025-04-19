'Veteran cricket player asked to sleep with me': Anaya Bangar, the child of Sanjay Bangar, makes daring confession | Cricket -Nieuws





Anaya Bangar (Image Credit: Instagram) New Delhi: Anaya Bangar Daughter of the former cricket player and coach Sanjay Bangar, has spoken about the poisonous masculinity that the cricket world continues to bully. In a candid interview, Anaya revealed disturbing experiences that she has confronted in the cricket circle, including receiving nude photos of cricketers, verbally abuse and proposed by a former player.

Anaya, who played public last year and shared her journey of transformation through hormone replacement therapy and Gender -confirming operation Previously known as Aryan. She followed in her father's footsteps and played cricket age group in India. However, she said that the journey came after the transition with many challenges.

There has been support and there has also been some intimidation, Anaya said during an interview with Lallantop, thoughtful about her journey. Survey What do you think is more important for a healthy sports environment? When asked how fellow cricketers reacted after her gender-confirming operation, Anaya said: There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude photos of them. Bombay Sport Exchange Episode 3: Kane Williamson Exclusive on NextGen Cricketers to watch out for She also shared more painful experiences:

The person who used to give Gaalis for everyone. The same person then sat down next to me and asked for my photos. There was another example when I was in India, I told a Purane (veteran) cricket player about my situation. He told me we are going in the car, I want to sleep with you.

After playing with prominent Indian cricketers such as Musher Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal during her early years, Anaya said she was forced to keep her identity hidden because of her public profile of the fathers.

I had to maintain the secret of myself because Dad is a well -known figure. Cricket world is filled with uncertainty and toxic masculinity, she added.

Anaya has represented Islam Gymkhana in Mumbais Club Circuit and also played for Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, UK.

Her cricket ambitions, however, were confronted with a major setback in November 2023, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new policy that persuaded transgender women to participate in international women's cricket.

Inclusivity is incredibly important for us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players, the then ICC CEO Geoff Allardice had said.

Anaya responded to the policy with a detailed post on Instagram and expressed her disappointment about the decision.

She currently lives in the United Kingdom.

