Virginia Men Tennis | Virginia beats Cal 4-2 to reach Acc Semifinals





Cary, NC The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team took a 4-2 win over No. 10 CAL in the quarterfinals of the ACC Mens Tennis Championship 2025 on Friday (April 18) in the Cary Tennis Park. Junior Mans Dahlberg achieved the victory for the Cavaliers (19-6) in court six, the loss of Virginias Avenging Virginias for the Golden Bears (18-4) in the regular season. The 5-Seed Cavaliers will continue to the semi-finals where they will be confronted with the Top Seede on Saturday 19 April at 2 p.m. and no. 1 team in the ITA Team Rankings Wake Forest (34-0). The competition is broadcast on ACCNX. First-year Rafael Jdar and Roy Horovitz opened the game with a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Three. Dahlberg and second-year Dylan Dietrich followed a 6-4 victory over the top Doubles Court, where the Doubles point for De Hoos was held. The Golden Bears secured the game with a straight set of victory over Court Five. Shortly thereafter, Jdar De Hoos placed in the front again and took a 6-4, 6-2 victory over no. 16 Carl Emil Overbeck at the top court of Singles. Cal bonded the match again with a new straight set victory on Court Three. Dietrich recaptured the management for Virginia and got away with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the court two at no. 74 Alex Chang to put the Cavaliers 3-2. Dahlberg closed the victory for De Hoos on Court Six. He won a narrow opening set with 7-5 and received the crucial break-up 4-3 in the second, which held to win 7-5, 6-4 against Bernardo Munk Mesa to win the victory. From head coach Andres Pedroso Congratulations on the Cal Bears. They put a lot of effort today and competed hard as always. They are so well coached. I am proud of our boys. We are really looking forward to tomorrow. Another ACC semic final for this program. Our boys will be ready. We are really looking forward to the chance. Match notes The Cavaliers won the second matchup of the season against Cal. The Golden Bears won 4-3 in Charlottesville in the regular season on March 21

Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jdar have picked up their first victory this season as a Double Team

JDAR recorded his 16th consecutive singles victory (in a completed competition), and improved to 16-1 of the season

Dylan Dietrich is improving this season to 9-1 in court two

Mans Dahlberg has registered his seventh straight singles victory

Wake Forest defeated the Cavaliers in the regular season with 4-1 in Charlottesville on March 9

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th ACC title

