Bangladesh and Zimbabwe hope for a new start in Testcricket

While Bangladesh is preparing for their first test in 2025 and prepares for life without most of their loyal, Zimbabwe plays a rare series in the subcontinent. The first test in Sylhet from Sunday is a new start for both teams.

Bangladesh ended them 2023-2025World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with four wins, including beating West India in an exciting finish in Kingston In December 2024. Their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hopes to build on that success.

“As a captain, I think we should play every game to win,” said Shanto. “We are not intended to play selfish cricket. Like I said, we would start something new and that would start from tomorrow. I also hope that management will also help us in this respect. I think our test cricket is stagnating for the past 20-22 years. So we have to change something.

It is a unique time to be a cricket player in Zimbabwe. They are planned to play eleven tests this year, the most since 2001. They have not played much in the last four years. Zimbabwe Captain Craig Erhine Looks forward to seeing how his team relates in different circumstances. After the TOOT in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will be confronted with Trent Bridge in May opposite Trent Bridge before he returns home later this year to play South Africa and New Zealand.

“We want to bring a no-sphere attitude,” said Erhine. “The boys are not familiar with the circumstances of Bangladesh, but long preparations give you the confidence to go out and express yourself. I understand that we have not had a great run in test cricket. I think this is the first year in which we have prepared a lot of test cricket for us.

“The kind of opponents in the coming months is also really exciting. We don't have much experience in Bangladesh, but I think the young group should play in different circumstances to mature as cricketers.”

Sean Williams and Craig Erhine walk to Bat Zimbabwe Cricket

Among the batters of Zimbabwe, only Erhine and Sean Williams have testing experience in the subcontinent. The will of Ben Curran, Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett have shown promising and have picked the brains of the seniors.

“They try to find the small important clues to play in the subcontinent,” said Erhine. 'Sean Williams did very well in Bangladesh. They pick that brain. [They are asking] What have you done, what works for you – in terms of preparation and mentally. So that they can put that into practice. Our process started with the weekly preparation at home. When we arrived here, it is a continuation and a slight adjustment to the conditions. “

Bangladesh hopes to become a more consistent team and there is a lot of attention for the shaky form of their captain and their cricket culture. Shanto scored only one fifty in his last ten testnings and his last hundred was back in November 2023.

“It is disappointing to talk about our test culture, even though they have been in the Arena for more than two decades,” said Shanto. “We had a good 2024 and won four tests against good oppositions.

“We talked about building a team culture, figuring out how we want to play. The new coach [Phil Simmons] Also shared his philosophy about how he wants to make the team forward. We have to play five or six tests this year, so I hope we can show something new in 2025. “

The domestic form of Shanto is encouraging. He scored back-to-back fifties for ABhani LTD in the Dhaka Premier League earlier this month. His test form is part of Bangladesh's broader problem: their openers have not scored teston for two and a half years.

“It is clear that everyone should be consistent,” said Shanto. “When I am talking about myself, in the past year, I ended up in many innings after I was ready when scoring 30-40 points. This is not acceptable in this format, because I got out after going through the difficult periods. I worked on that. I will try more.

“Of course the top order does not perform. But they try. And I think with the resources we have, we have to give enough opportunities to be ready. Like you said, we are not faced with that challenge in the domestic cricket. So if we give them opportunities in international cricket, they will start performing.”

Shanto still has a challenge to deal with. Bangladesh has lost their last five home tests, including Sri Lanka who trampled them in Sylhet last year.

“We didn't play at home last year,” said Shanto. “We could not implement the plans that we had. I think it will be important to bring the results at home. Removing the results is difficult. Because we could do that, I hope we would do better too.”