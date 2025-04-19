How to view Michigan Spring's football match





Mason Graham is preparing for NFL Draft on Michigan Football Pro Day Wolverines Defensive Tackle Mason Graham is preparing for NFL Draft on Michigan Football Pro Day in Ann Arbor, Friday, March 21, 2025. Michigan Football will hold its annual spring competition on Saturday, but unless you are in the stadium, it will take a while before you see it. As previously announced, there will be no live broadcast of the annual corn of Michigan vs. Blue Spring Game that starts at noon, but the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten network on Sunday 27 April at 11 am. Those who want to watch the game live can Attend the competition for free In Michigan Stadium. There is a strategic reason for the Wolverines to wait to broadcast their spring competition, and it has to do with the Spring Transfer window that ends on April 25. Since Michigan's coaching staff does not want other schools to poach the best players in the program, Michigan awaits the transfer window to close before they broadcast their spring game. More football in Michigan: Three positions Michigan Football could focus on the Spring Portal window However, other programs such as Texas, USC, Florida State and Michigan State have canceled their spring competitions this season all for different reasons. Fans of Michigan will at least see their team go through their annual tradition, but they will have to wait until the next weekend if they want to catch the game on TV. What time does the Spring game start in Michigan? Date: Saturday, April 19. Time: Afternoon. Location: Michigan Stadium (Free admission). On which channel is the Michigan Spring game? Channel: Big ten Network (Tape delay). Time: Sunday, April 27, 11 am et. Streaming: Fubo (Free trial version). We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we can earn a affiliated costs. USA Today Network Newsrooms work independently, and this has no influence on our coverage. You can reach Christian on [email protected].

