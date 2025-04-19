



Six former University of Minnesota Duluth men's hockey players start this weekend with their search for the NHL's Stanley Cup. Alex Iafallo, Neil Pionk, Dylon Samberg and Dominic Toninato of the Winnipeg Jets will be confronted with Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues in Winnipeg on Saturday evening, while Mikey Anderson of the Los Angeles Kings organizes the Edmonton Oilers on Monday evening. The jets ended the season with a record of 56-22-4 and ended with 116 points that set a franchise record for points and victories. Pionk finished seventh in scoring the regular season with 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points over 69 games. Iafallo is in 11th place with 31 points (15 g, 16a) in 82 skates, while defender Samberg added 20 points to six goals and 14 assists about 60 games. Samberg led the team with a +34 plus/min rating, while Iafallo and Pionk three (IAFALLO, +21) and four generally went (Pionk +21.) For a long time NHL veteran Blueliner Faulk skated this season in 78 games for the blues and achieved 32 points on four goals and 28 assists. Faulk has now played 980 games during his NHL career and has 130 goals and 328 assists for 458 total points. Anderson hit the ice 77 times for the kings during the regular season, and scored six goals and added 18 helpers for 24 points. He is also +17 this year so far. UMD had seven former players hoisted the Stanley Cup. Recently, Matt Niskanen with the Washington Capitals (2018). He joined Brett Hull (1999, 2002), Tom Kurvers (1986), Dave Langevin (1980, 1981, 1982, 1984), Derek Plante (1999), Shjon Podein (2001) and Glenn Resch (1980). Three other Alumni Standard Maciver (Assistant -Alumn director of Chicago Blackhawks; 2010, 2013, 2015), Tony Gasparini (La Kings Amateur Scout; 2014) and Wayne Smith (Boston Bruins Director of Scout; 2011) were members of Stanley Cup Champion Organizations. Other UMD-NHL comments: Both Pionk and Iafallo signed contract extensions this week with the Jets Pionk that had been signed for six years, while IAFALLO was extended for three more seasons. This week, Pionk was named the Winnipeg Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) as the nominees of the team for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually by the National Hockey League to the player who is best an example of the qualities of perseverance, sportiness and dedication to hockey. Pionk, 29, was selected by the Winnipeg chapter of the PHWA for his ability to endure despite the personal tragedy of losing his best friend and former Bulldog teammate Adam Johnson last season. Pionk persisted, despite the emotional toll of Adam's death, and delivered one of the best seasons of his NHL career in 2024-25. Noah Cates, who reached his 100 career point with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 13, was named the Gene Hart Memorial Award receiver this week. The prize is awarded to the player who has demonstrated the most “hearing” during the season, as voted by members of the fan club during their monthly meetings. The prize honors the memory of long -term flyers -broadcaster Gene Hart.

