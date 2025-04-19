Mixed team event will be a catalyst for the development of the Tennis for Women table

Macao (China), April 19 (Socialnews.xyz) Tables Table Tennis is one of the six sports that have added competitions in a mixed gender discipline in the upcoming Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Golf, archery, athletics (4x100m mixed relay), gymnastics and rowing coastal strint are the other sports next to table tennis to become a member of the bandwagon for LA28. One of the reasons why mixed gender disciplines have been added to the sports program at the Olympic Games is that this is the way to further develop the sport.









The mixed team event will be a “powerful catalyst” for the development of Women's Table Tennis worldwide, said Petra Sorling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), on Friday during a press conference during the ITTF World Cup Macao 2025.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) administrative council that has given its nod to the recording of mixed team competitions, the ITTF decided earlier this month that the events of the men's and women will replace the men's and women's team events, increasing the number of table tennis events on LA28 to six.

When asked whether there is concern that the United States is not a traditional table tennis market, said Steve Dinton, CEO of ITTF Group, that the ITTF will not pay attention to the American market in the coming years.

All countries want to win this first gold medal because they all want to write history, but one thing that is the most important thing about the mixed team is that promotes gender equality, said Liu Guoliang, ItTF Deputy President and a Chinese table tennis legend. “This offers both opportunities and challenges.”

Like an Olympic double gold medal winner, Liu said he was looking forward to the return of the doubles. He underlined that double is an integral part of table tennis, and the recording of an event will contribute to the general attraction of the sport.

Source: Ians

