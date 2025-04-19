In the continuous development of Ho Chi Minh City, an important economic engine in the south and the leading national metropolis, the sports sector has made steady progress and remarkable achievements in both domestic and international stages. In addition, certain permanent facilities, mentioned as a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, reflect the sports journey of the city and its evolution through successive periods.

The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, organized by SGGP -newspaper from 1995 to the present, will be a special highlight of Vietnamese football.



Sign of time

Saigon Ho Chi Minh City is a melting pot of various cultural influences from all over the world. Known for his tradition of embracing physical activity, the inhabitants of the city actively keep sports as a means to maintain health and to promote a dynamic lifestyle. As a result, sports infrastructure has consistently received strong support from leadership at all levels, which reflects the broader development process of the city.

Thong Nhat Stadium in District 10 stands as a historical witness of an important sporting milestone The Northsouth football match between the general department of Vietnam Railways and Saigon Port teams on November 7, 1976. Nowadays it is recognized as a symbolic monument in Saigon Ho Chi Minh. Apart from his long-term history, which goes back to his inauguration in 1931, this facility has the distinction in Ho Chi Minh city equipped with an international standard track and field, which strengthens its role as a central head office for the city's track and field team.

Phan Dinh Phung Stadium in District 3 was built for the first time and put into use in 1985, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of National Reunification. This place has witnessed many important events, including Table Tennis World Cup from 1992, 1994 Badminton World Cup, 2000 Asian Taekwondo Championship, 2003 Asian women's volleyball championship, almost 20 Golden Racket Table Tennis Seasons and other countless tournaments.

Phu Tho Sports Stadium in District 11 was built as a crucial project and emerged as one of the largest and most contemporary facilities in the southern region in preparation for the 22nd sea games in 2003. This versatile stadium is able to organize various indoor sports competitions, as well as cultural and artistic events, a sitting capacity of 5,000. Moreover, the Openluchtplein has the capacity to accommodate a maximum of 20,000 people.

In addition to the physical infrastructure, there is a determining feature of the sports sector of Ho Chi Minh City in its emblematic projects and events, which not only improve the image of the city, but also contribute to the broader development of national sports. A remarkable example is the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, started and organized by SGGP -Krant since 1995. Originally founded to honor the best male football player of the year, the prize has since evolved into one of the most expected events in Vietnamese football, held annually between the end of the year and the early spring.

As it starts the 30th year, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards has established itself as a prestigious and appreciated brand within the empire of the country's football. It serves as an important meter that reflects the talent and ethical norms of Vietnamese football players that spread over the past three decades. The meaning of the Golden Ball Awards transcends purely recognition, which embodies an inspiring symbol that is steeped in the essence of his era. The prize is proof of the growth and development of countless generations of players.

Many people hope that the city will further accelerate the development of larger projects in the Rach Chiec Sports Complex to tackle the demand for sports facilities and meet future international sporting events.

Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet expressed his pride in the evolution of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards in an integral part of the trip to elevating Vietnamese football to international standards. This year the price has special significance because it matches the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 30 April 2025). He expects SGGP -Krant and its employees to continue to maintain and organize the selection process, so that Vietnamese football talents will be recognized in the long term. He believes that this initiative deserves his status as an important awards event within the empire of football and Vietnamese sports as a whole.

In the past 3 decades, the Ho Chi Minh City City Cup bike race has been organized by Ho Chi Minh City Television Since 1989, always a solid launch platform for the growth of many generations of athletes in particular, as well as contributing to the journey of development and conquering new milestones for the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport.

Investment corresponds to the ambitions of residents

Although it is one of the two regions that make a significant contribution to Vietnamese sports, the lack of hosting a large national or international sporting event of Ho Chi Minh has somewhat reduced status in the Sportenarena for several years.

Director Tran de Thuan of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports acknowledged that the primary problems arise from outdated facilities, insufficient professional equipment and an inability to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of the city and the residents. The scarcity of playgrounds, training centers and community spaces has led to a decrease in both Grassroots and Elite sports in Ho Chi Minh -city, which touches on many other regions.

Last but not least, Ho Chi Minh City also has problems attracting resources for social investments due to the lack of attractive incentive policy. The management of the playground and stadium system is currently fragmented and inefficient, resulting in a waste of resources. Currently, the land allocation for sports facilities in Ho Chi Minh City only represents approximately 1.35 percent of the total land fund of the city, which is lower than the national average.

Given the continuous expansion of sports infrastructure in other places, Ho Chi Minh City requires a holistic and transforming strategy for its sports sector to achieve a level of development that is consistent with its economic and social importance.

2025 is expected to be an active and hopeful year for sport in Ho Chi Minh City, especially since the city commemorates the 50th birthday of the liberation of southern and national reunification. The local sports sector strives to breathe new life into itself to achieve important progress.

A leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports said that the development orientation of the city's sports industry in the coming years is to promote coordination between state management agencies, public units in the sports sector and the community in investing in facilities and calling more social contributions to the sector.

Almost VND1 trillion (US $ 38.69 million) has invested in upgrading and repairing infrastructure in preparation for the National Sports Festival 2026. Since the end of 2024, Thong Nhat Stadium, Phu Tho Sports Gymnasium, Phu Tho Sports Training Club, Hoa Lu Stadium and Phu Tho Lu Stadium and Phu Tho Lu Stadium and Phu Tho Lu Stadium and PHU Stadium and PHU Stadium and PHU Stadium and PHU Stadium and PHU Stadium and PHU STRAY and PHU. upgraded.

Above the 61 projects that celebrate the 50th birthday of the liberation of the South and National Reunification, there will be a series of projects in the sports sector. In particular, the project to build a new Phan Dinh Phung Stadium is expected to start construction on the occasion of April 30.

In mid-February 2025, vice-chairman of the HO Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy signed a document in which the progress of these projects was insisted. In particular, the project to renovate Thong Nhat Stadium and upgrade must be urgently submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for adjusting the project investment policy. The Phan Dinh Phung Stadium Project must take into account the possibility of adjusting the zoning plan and completing the pre-Halleability Study Report according to the regulations.

In terms of projects looking for investments through the public-private partnership model, 16 of the 21 sports projects are embedded in the Rach Chiec Sports Complex, which includes important initiatives, such as a football field of 50,000 seats. Director Tran de Thuan of the Department of Culture and Sports in Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that this represents a crucial restart after a long -term interruption due to planning and legal obstacles. The project was initially devised more than 20 years ago, with 410 hectares, but was confronted with challenges with regard to land acquisition and financing, which hindered its implementation.

In addition to the Rach Chiec Sports Complex, the initiative is undergoing a new Phan Dinh Phung Stadium, which was approved in 2008, currently undergoing a transition to public financing. This stadium is expected to be the largest sports location in the central region of Ho Chi Minh City, with 13 different competition categories and nearly 5,000 spectators.

By personnel writers – Translated by AnH Quan