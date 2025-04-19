Sports
Match Report: Kent vs. Gloucestershire
Kent they organized their second home game in two weeks when Gloucestershire made the trip to the Spitfire site, St. Lawrence in the Rothesay County Championship.
Match reports supplied by the ECB Reporters Network, supported by Rothesay
Day one report:
Cameron Green hit his Gloucestershire debut for a century when the visitors placed 365 for seven on day one of their Rothesay County Championship match with Kent in Canterbury.
Colleague Centurion James Bracey did not matter 109 and set up 167 with the Australian International, who did not have to retire at exactly 100 with suspected cramps.
Nathan Gilchrist kept Kent in with five to 61, but the hosts were hindered by an indifferent representation in the field and an injury to grant Stewart.
After winning the Toss Kent, held on to the formula that helped them win their two opening games by choosing to bowl, but they did not succeed in taking advantage of a promising start that Gloucestershire has lowered for two to two.
Gilchrist received Cameron Bancroft for just two, LBW tried to play over his pads, but Ollie Price was one when he took Grant Stewart. Goalkeeper Harry Finch pulled himself out of the catch and expected it to transport to the first slip and it was short.
Ben Charlesworth went over for the next, LBW to Gilchrist, but Kenten cursed the bowling unit a blow when Stewart came up halfway through the 14th wounded and had to be replaced by Jas Singh (Kashif Ali Leek too. Perhaps fall, but Green and Mike Hammond rebuilt the innings and it was 96 for lunch.
Hammond seemed ready for his half century, only for Singh to tear out his off-stump 48, but that was the highlight of a different afternoon session for the hosts. Green never looked worried and he pushed Jack leaning for a single to the middle to reach his 50.
It was 225 for four with tea, after which the visitors continued to dominate, although they still had a life when Bracey was at 67. He leaned leaned to the first slip, but Daniel Bell-Drummond laid down a chance of regulation.
By the time Green reached the late 90s, he seemed to suffer from cramps and struggled visibly to take singles. When he drove Joey for one, he took out the bowlers before he collapsed to the ground and withdrew.
Gilchrist was the only bowler who really looked like taking a wicket and he dragged it late in the evening session. He received Graeme van Buuren LBW for 19 with the new ball and Tom Price Been for eight with a full throw that hit him on the tibia. Matt Taylor made eight when he moves a short delivery to Finch, but Josh Shaw did not get stumps at 18 and with green available to return if necessary, Gloucestershire could still hit deep in day two.
