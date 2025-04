Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain announced this week on social media that she will take a sabbatical from the Hologic WTA Tour “for [her] spirit and for [her] body.” The 28-year-old former singles World No. 32 made the announcement in a handwritten note that she placed in Spanish on Instagram on Thursday, only a few days after she helped Spain beat a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Sorribes Tormo is currently number 85 in Singles and no. 40 in double-with a career high of no. 17 in the latter. She and colleague Spaniard Cristina Busca wrote history last spring as the first All-Spanish team that won the Doubles title on the Mutua Madrid Open, but they will not defend their crown next week after Sorribes Tormo revealed that she has been “suffering for many months” on the field. “The cheerful and happy Sara that you see from the field is far from the reality of everything I wear inside,” wrote Sorribes Tormo in the caption of the memorandum written in English. “I have lost the excitement to train, improve and even go to tournaments. The moments of suffering weigh much heavier than those of calmness, and this comes from someone who has always liked to work, improve and compete. “That is why, in addition to needing help, I have the feeling that I have to stop and rest. I don't know if it will be permanent or temporary. I want to be coherent and consistent with what my body feels.” Sorribes Tormo ontving steunboodschappen in de opmerkingen van haar Instagram -post, niet alleen van haar collega -Spanjaarden, waaronder Jessica Bouzas Maneiro en BJK Cup -kapitein Carla Surez Navarro, maar ook van andere hologic WTA Tour -collega's waaronder Sorana Cirstea, Lauren Davis, Lauren Davis, Viktorija Golubic en Caroline Garcia. ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz also sent good wishes to his countryman during a post-Victory press conference in Barcelona and partially said: “I hope she finds the answers she needs, and hopefully she will see her smiling and fighting again soon. “A lot of encouragement Sara,” wrote Garcia. “You are an example of making this decision for yourself because you take care of yourself. A big hug.” Known for its sustainability-under which playing the fourth longest match of the Open Era last year-the resident of Castelln de la Plana won two WTA-Singles titles and six WTA doublesitels in her career, who also won the WTA 1000 China Open in 2023 in Double with Double Bouzkova. The most famous, the Spaniard stroked the then world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4251274/sorribes-tormo-steps-away-from-tennis-i-need-to-stop-and-rest- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos