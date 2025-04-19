Southcoast Boys Hockey Player of the Year for 2025 Fan Poll





Winter Super teams are on the road, but before we arrive there, we need help from our readers. This year our readers will help determine our players of the year in every sport. Just as we did with the Themalandfemale athletes of the year, our readers will have a say in who our players of the year are. We have reduced the list of the best of the best in an even more elite group (not an easy task). We have limited each school to a maximum of one candidate. Vote for our Hockey Player of the Year in high school. The voices of the reader will make up 25% of the count, with sports editor Laurie Los Lee the rest of the mood. Voting will be closed on Saturday 26 April at 8 p.m. Carter Vane, bishop rod A four-year-old Varsity player and two-year-old starter in the net, Vane was named the Catholic Central League All-Star and Mass State Hockey Coaches Association All-Academic Teams. He was also voted for team MVP for completing the year with a 1.67 GAA, .940 Save percentage and 5 shutouts for the Spartans, who qualified for the DIV. 3 play -offs and recorded 14 wins. Carter gave us the chance to win every game, Bishop Stang said head coach Ken Gouveia. He never missed the team for a day in four years. Aidan Cruz, Dartmouth With 43 points as a senior, Cruz ended his four-year Varsity career with 146 points. He played an important role in Dartmouth, which qualified for the DIV. 2 play -offs. He really played a leading role this season, said Dartmouth head coach Mark Rossi. In addition to the points and distinctions, I was most impressed by how his behavior changed his last year when he set a high standard for his teammates and became a real leader in this team. Hockey: From goalkeeper to defender to Vooruit, the Vane Brothers have covered bishop rang Hockey Hockey: In comeback from injury, Senior Forward Orr/Fairhaven gives a large boost in the play -offs Tucker Roy, Orr/Fairhaven The Junior goalkeeper was a brick wall in the net before the Bulldogs, which reached the DIV. 4 Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. The South Coast Conference All-Star ended the season with a .948 savings percentage and a 1.98 GAA. Roy, a three-year-old starter in the net, surpassed 2,000 career rescues in a play-off victory over Saint Bernard's.

