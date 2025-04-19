Tata IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Full Scorecard





IPL 2025, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Updates: Jos Buttler remained stranded for 97 when Gujarat Titans pursued the target of 204, determined by Delhi Capitals with seven wickets in hand in the Narendra Modi Stadium in an Indian Premier League collision on Saturday. The result meant that Gujarat rose to the top of the IPL 2025 classification, while Delhi Capitals slid to the second.

After having kept 20 overs in the first innings, Buttler fought cramps in the game from the start of his innings, but still managed to play a match-winning innings. He set Mitch Starc for five consecutive boundaries in a phase. The result saw enormous changes on the orange cap and the rankings of the purple cap. Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat is on top of the Orange Cap Race with 365 runs of seven games, while Buttler rose to third place with 315 runs. In the meantime, Kl Rahul van Delhi, whom we also saw in action today, is fifth with 266 points.

IPL 2025, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here Elsewhere, Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna is also on top of the Purple Cap classification with 14 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals has 12 wickets and is second. IPL 2025, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: View here In the first innings, Delhi Capitals was asked to hit first after Shubman Gill won the Worp. For Gujarat, Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets, including two wickets in two balls, for 41 points. No Delhi seizure even reached a score of 40 runs with Captain Axar Patel Top Score with 39 and Ashutosh Sharma scored a fast 37 at the end. The game was played in sizzling hot conditions in Ahmedabad when we saw that Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna felt the heat – literally – in the first innings and combat cramps. IPL 2025, GT vs DC Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List Here Follow all live updates of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals Match endedIndian Premier League, 2025 – Match 35 Gujarat Titans 204/3 (19.2) US Delhi Capitals 203/8 (20.0) Match ended (Day – Match 35)

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals with 7 Wickets

