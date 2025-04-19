



Utep's Max Schliesing has a great end to Utep career Utep's Max Schliesing has a great end to Utep career Utep stopped his tennis program for women, with reference to financial limitations and the need to re -assign resources to other sports.

The move comes two years after adding beach volleyball in an attempt to meet the regulations of the title IX sex expenditure.

Utep will honor the stock exchanges of current tennis players and retain the coaching staff until the end of their contracts.

The university mentioned the lack of a tennis facility on campus and the priceless costs of building one as key factors in the decision. Two years after adding beach volleyball for ladies in what was mentioned as an attempt to get title IX, Utep kills the tennis program for women and the limit of eight fairs. Per Utep's press release that announces the termination of the tennis program, which came on Friday at 2 p.m.: “Since university athletics continues to undergo unprecedented change, the UTEP decision will enable extra resources to allocate the remaining 16 sports programs, so that their viability is guaranteed in the long term.” The FBS programs of the NCAA are required to fill in 16 programs. Utep went from 16 to 17 when in 2023 it added women's ball for women's beach and is now back to 16. “We made this decision after a thoughtful analysis and with a tough heart, Utep-athletic director Jim Senter said in the press release. Our ladies tennis student athletes have been representing the university in a first-class way for more than 40 years and have often set the standard for academic performance between all our sports programs. “We are so grateful for head coach Ivan Fernandez and head coach Joanna Furdyna associate all the hard work they have done to lead this program and guide our student athletes. This year's tennis team of the ladies went 9-9, 1-5 in Conference USA and lost in the first round of the USA Tournament Conference. Utep finished once in the top 10 in Conference USA since 2008-09, when it was seventh in 2014-15. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> This is the first time that Utep has killed a program because the tennis of men was canceled in 1999. Before Senter was hired in 2017, UTEP Title IX maintained an incidental campus study of his female students who showed that they “meet the interests and skills of the under-represented gender”, one of the three ways to meet title IX Gender-Equity compliance. The other two ways are to offer a proportional amount of fairs to the student organ Utep is around 56% female and about 47% of their fairs go to women or to show a history of adding women's sports. When Utep Strand Volleyball and the potential six fairs for women added in 2023, Senter said that the school could add a women's sport for the next three to five years (he quoted acrobatics and tumbling and swimming and diving) to meet the third task of compliance. He said at the time, “Every chance that we will get, we will add women's sports to meet the proportionality,” Senter said. “Our executive team said:” We've long passed that window, we have to add another women's sport. That's why we have added volleyball. “ When killing tennis, Utep mentioned the following: Utep has no tennis facility on campus. Building a viable tennis facility would be priceless, and a more extensive donor base would be needed to collect sufficient financing.

The termination of tennis makes it possible to redistribute resources to other sports programs, while Utep is preparing for upcoming changes in university athletics, including income exchange and schedule caps. Utep practiced and played home games in the nearby El Paso Tennis & Swim Club, a similar setup used by the miners' golf teams that practice in nearby country clubs. The Utep Beach Volleyball team does not yet have a facility that can organize regulatory competitions. The seven players on Utep Tennis Roster (six are international) will have their trade fairs to condemn Utep if they choose to stay, and coaching staff are held until the end of their contracts. Bret Bloomquist can be reached at [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/college/utep/2025/04/18/utep-kills-womens-tennis-program-cites-resources/83162985007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos