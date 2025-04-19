PWHL chooses Vancouver as a 1st expansion city with a 2nd market that must be determined: reports





The first expansion team of the PWHL will be established in Vancouver with an announcement planned for next week, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the competition has not unveiled her plans. The provincial newspaper in Vancouver reported for the first time that the city was selected for PWHL expansion. For the time being, the competition announces a second expansion city, where Seattle is taken into consideration, the person said. The competition has other candidates for expansion if discussions separate with officials in Seattle, the person added. The expansion of Vancouver is expected to be done on Wednesday, inviting the media to attend a press conference that attended a “historical announcement for sport in Vancouver and British Columbia”. The new team is expected to be based from the Pacific Coliseum, the former house of the NHL Canucks. The PWHL refused to verify details by saying: “We continue to close the decisions regarding expansion and look forward to sharing more details soon.” The six-team League is in the middle of completing its second season and has evaluated more than 20 markets for the potential for the potential to expand with no fewer than two franchises. Grote Markt with growing girls' hockey base The decision to select Vancouver meets various important criteria for the Women's Pro League founded by Dodgers -owner Mark Walter, who acts as the financial backer of the PWHL and tennis icon Billie Jean King in June 2023. In addition to a large market, the region has a growing hockey base for girls, which was clear in January, when a PWHL-neutral Sitegame in Vancouver attracted a sold-out crowd of 19,038, the fourth largest turnout for a competition match. Geography also plays a factor with the competition that wants to broaden its reach in North America. The competition currently has five teams New York, Boston, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto based in the northeast, and one in St. Paul, Minn. PWHL officials have expressed a private concern about the fact that a start-up Pro Women's League is launched on the west coast. Adding an expansion team in Seattle would be the most logical, partly because of the proximity of Vancouver, while it is also the home of two Pro Women's teams, the WNBA Storm and NWSL rule FC. The neutral Sitegame of the PWHL in Seattle in January attracted a crowd of 12,608. Other potential markets are Denver, Detroit and Quebec City, although it is more likely that the PWHL would wish for a second extension team in the US The Nine-City Takeover Tour of the PWHL of neutral matches of this season attracted 123,601 fans to help the competition to help the 1 million Mark last month. The regular season of the PWHL will resume next week, with each team left three more games after a three -week break that coincide with the Women World Championships in the Czech Republic. The play-offs of four teams will be opened in the first week of May. View | Expansion insecurity, priorities of reserve player rights for new PWHLPA -Kop: Expansion insecurity, priorities of reserve players for new PWHL Players Association Head A month after work, Malaika Underwood got to know players and hear their worries.



