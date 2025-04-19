



West India did not succeed in reaching the World Cup World Cup for the first time in 25 years after completing their qualifying competitions 0.01 behind Bangladesh on Net Run-rate. After limiting Thailand to 166, the West Indies had to chase their target in 10 overs to overhaul the net run-rate benefit of second place. They made a sizzling effort, but just fell short and reached 156-3 after 10 overs -the highest powerplay -to total in women's odis. The side of Hayley Matthews completed the victory on 168-4 only five balls later to end the level with Bangladesh on six points. West India, however, ended with a net run rates of 0.63, which means that Bangladesh pushed on at 0.64. West India started the last qualifying day in the third position in the table, with only the top two teams that will continue to the 50-over World Cup this fall. Matthews started the brave attempt with a 21-ball fifty-the second fastest in the one-day internationals of Vrouwen-Voordat, she was fired for 70 out of 29 balls. Elsewhere, Pakistan won all five of their competitions to qualify comfortably, while Bangladesh will also compete in the eight-team tournament. Scotland and Ireland were not eligible. The World Cup, which starts on September 29 and runs for about a month, is organized by India, where Australia defends the title. The West India Memorable defeated last year England in the T20 World Cup to reach the semi-final, but the defeats of Scotland and Pakistan in their opening matches of these qualifications meant that they had to win all their remaining competitions and still trust other results to swing Run-rate in their favor. The match against Scotland turned out to be decisive, a tense 11-run defeat in which Captain Matthews scored an undefeated century and four Wickets took little support from her team. Pakistan and Bangladesh come to a member of Australia, England, South Africa, Nieuw -Zeeland, Sri Lanka and organizes India for the tournament.

