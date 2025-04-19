South Carolina Football 2025 Spring Game Observations

The spring match of Columbia South Carolina Football gave coach Shane Beamer a chance to see who performed in the 18 August match that closed the spring football in Williams-Brice Stadium.

After the spring season it was the first time for many that real game environment.

Team Garnet defeated Team Black 10-7 and it was an injury free competition. Here are five take -away restaurants of the game.

Lanorris sellers hardly played, did not score in the spring game 2025

It is the spring game, it is not the time to start Quarterback Lanorris sellers to shine or do something special. The most important thing is that he comes from the game healthy and is not injured.

That said, he was “fired” twice (two -handed touch) and threw an interception that was eventually assessed and destroyed.

Sellars did not lead his team Black to scores in the two series he played Quarterback. He finished 4-of-7 for 53 Yards, the longest a 29-meter throw to transfer Jordan Dingle.

Cutter Woods shines in race for South Carolina Backup QB Spot

The race for the mainback option behind sellers is wide open.

For Team Black, first-year Cutter Woods threw a pass of 51 meters and a 75-Yard scoring drive completed its first game of the game. He went 6-of-13 for 120 Yards (Game-High) and a hasty touchdown in three-quarters.

Ohio State Transfer QB Air Noland did not have the best first half. He threw two lower steps and almost a third, but veteran WR Vandrevius Jacobs made a dip back to secure the ball. He was then selected by Myles Norwood. He went 9-of-16 for 67 Yards.

Veteran QB/wide recipient Luke Doty played the first two quarter and ended 10-of-12 pass for 85 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt First-year Dante Reno went 1-of-5 for one garden.

Mason Love makes his football debut in South Carolina

The GameCocks lost star Punter Kai Kroeger, Kicker Alex Herrera and old Langsnapper Hunter Rogers this season.

Beamer was asked on April 15 if it is possible that this season is both the Punter and the Kicker, which he did not completely close. He said he doesn't want to stop him where he doesn't excel because he does both.

Love had five points for an average of 46.6 meters. He kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Who replaces Kyle Kennard for South Carolina with Edge Rusher?

South Carolina took great advantage of the one season with Kyle Kennard, a transfer Edge Rusher who came to the GameCocks from Georgia Tech. He and Dylan Stewart were a strong duo in 2024, where Kennard was at the forefront of 11.5 bags.

Senior Bryan Thomas Jr. Was filled in for Kennard in the Citrus Bowl with Stewart, but the two played in different teams on April 18.

Desmond Umeozulu played well next to Stewart on Team Garnet and got a bag on sellers during the first ride of the game. Thomas was at Jatius Geer, a Redshirt senior who is in his third year with the program and first -year Jaquavious Dodd. Geer got a bag in the second quarter.

Brian Rowe impresses in the football debut in South Carolina

Brian Rowe, a first-year-old recipient, led all recipients with five receptions (45-yards).

He had good chemistry with sellers in the opening quarter.

Vandrevius Jacobs had a team-high 85 receiving yards on three catches. He had 12 catches before 181 Yards in 2024.

