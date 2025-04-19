



Grand Forks, the Tennis Team of the End men this season is the first to be the first. The Fighting Hawks plays for the Summit League title. Und defeated Omaha 4-1 in the Conference Tournament semi-finals on Friday in Denver Tennis Park. The Fighting Hawks plays champion and competition power patger Denver for the Summit League title on Saturday at 11 am. The winner continues to the NCAA tournament. It marks the first time that the men's tennis team has reached the conference final as a Division-I program. Und improved to 18-4, which contributes to his program record for victories in a season. It marks the third time that every und team has played for a Summit League Postseason title. The basketball team for men did it in 2020. The tennis team for women did it in 2023. The Fighting Hawks started to start well on Friday by winning the double point. Und's Ethan Terry and Andrew Hayduke II defeated Omaha's Ethan Gaubert and Pavan Uppu 6-4 at No. 2 Doubles. Und's Leo Galliano and Jerall Yasin defeated Omaha's Caleb Peterson and Christian Trevey 6-4 at number 3 to seal it. The Fighting Hawks followed it with a strong version in Singles, although Hayduke had to withdraw. The fighting Hawks brought Christos Alex in the line -up for Hayduke. Alex rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 victory at no. 6 singles. Galliano hammered Gaubert 6-0, 6-1 at number 3 Singles. Und's Ange-Kevin Koua defeated Bryan Kunz 7-6 (4), 6-2 at No. 2 Singles to seal the 4-1 victory. After winning the Match Point, Koua dropped his racket, raised his hands and embraced his teammates. He has updated the Summit League bracket by putting und's name Card into the championship lock. Und gets a rematch against Denver in the Summit League final. The teams played last week in the regular final in Grand Forks. Denver won 5-0 after a long delay to start the game to conquer the regular seasonal championship. The Pioneers are the defensive Summit League champions and are 6-0 against conference opponents this season. Und finished second in the regular season and is 5-1 against competition watch. Denver is playing End women The Und women lost 4-0 to Denver in the semi-final of the Summit League on Friday in Denver. The pioneers have won more than 70 consecutive Summit League duals. Und, which finished fourth place in the Summit League during the regular season, ended 14-8.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

