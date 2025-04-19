Hockey bracket changes OT format





Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin then speak the record -breaking night of the last Alex Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky for most goals that scored all the time in the NHL history and both legends spoke after the performance with fans. Sports pulse The Stanley Cup -Play -offs of the NHL are back and that makes a major change in the overtime format. No more three-on-three playing, no shootouts anymore after five minutes of playing, both staples of the regular season overtime. There is sudden death, but it can last a long time. Witness the play -offs of 2023. TheFlorida Panthersbeat theCarolina Hurricanes3-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final in a match that almost had a full four overtime. It came close to a fifth overtime, but that of FloridaMatthew TkachukThe winner scored with 12.7 seconds in the period. It was the sixth longest play-off game in the NHL history. During the Play-Offs of 2024, 15 games went to the extension, including four double overtime games. Here is an introduction about play -Ooff Hockey overtime: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules If the score is bound after three periods, the teams go to the changing rooms for 15 minutes while the ice appeared again. Overtime takes 20 minutes or until someone scores. It is playing five-five (except penalties). If nobody scores in the first extension, the process repeats itself and continues until someone scores. The teams change party for every overtime. The NHL Situation Room assesses all goals to ensure that they are legally scored. In last year's Sterren-Avalanche series, the competition, a no-goal Callon a clear score by the Mason Marchment of Dallas because referees ruled that Matt Duchene had disrupted the then Colorado goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. Duchene later scored the winning goal. Longest NHL Playoff -Games 1 – Six Overtimes (116 minutes, 30 seconds overtime) In the semi -finals of 1936, 24 March 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0.Mud Bruneteau scored the winner.

(104 minutes, 46 seconds overtime) in the semi -final of 1933. 3 April 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner.

3 – Five Overtimes (92 minutes, 1 second of overtime) in the semi -finals of 2000 conference. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeeau scored the winner.

4. Five Overtimes (90 minutes, 27 seconds overtime) In the first round 2020. Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2. Brayden Point scored the winner.

5 – Five Overtimes (80 minutes, 48 ​​seconds overtime) in the semi -final of the 2003 conference. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner.

6 – Four Overtimes(79 minutes, 47 seconds overtime) in the 2023 conference final. Florida 3, Carolina 2.matthew Tkachuk scored the winner. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Which players in the late season of 2025 have most play -off overtime goals? 5 – Corey Perry, Oilers; Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers

Corey Perry, Oilers; Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers 3 –Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers; Brad Marchand, Panthers; Brayden Point, Lightning; Jordan Staal, Hurricanes; John Tavares, Maple Leafs; Anze Kopitar, Kings; Matt Duchene, Stars

