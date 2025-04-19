Indie -app Spotlight: 'Ping Pong Club' brings realistic table tennis to Apple Vision Pro





Welcome to Indie app Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we present the latest apps in the Indie app world. If you are a developer and want your app, please contact us. Ping Pong Club is a realistic table tennis simulator for Apple Vision Pro. It supports spatial audio and offers dynamic lighting for an authentic gameplay experience. Despite the fact that it is based solely on the hand, it actually works pretty well. Top functions Ping Pong Club offers a number of options for all kinds of players. You can play casually yourself, against different AI players. There are four difficulty levels, so there is something for every type of table tennis player. Moreover, there is also a real-time multiplayer with Game Center-which you can play against your friends, assuming they also have an Apple Vision Pro. You can also play in the Rally mode, so that you can push your skills to the limit. There are also a number of settings for your paddle, so you can call things the way you want.























































































































Download the app Ping Pong Club is available for free on Apple Vision Pro Running Visionos 2.0 and later. No extra in app purchases are required, you will really get the full experience for free. In the future, the developer is planning to add a number of neat possibilities, including extra game modes, GameCentrum leaders and performance, as well as a renewed user interface. H/T: Dylan McDonald To get these screenshots, because I don't personally have a Vision Pro

